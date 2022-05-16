Anna Kendrick was ‘inconsolable’ after finishing ‘Camp’: ‘It was like a breakup’

Not all roles are great experiences for actors, and some have told horror stories from the set. But Anna Kendrick was so moved by her experience filming the movie To camp that leaving felt like a breakup. What was it about the set that brought the star so close to her co-stars?

Anna Kendrick went from the stage to the big screen

According to IMDb, Anna Kendrick was born in 1985. She was still a child when she took the stage for the Broadway performance of High society in 1998. The actress gave such an impressive performance as Dinah that she earned a Tony Award nomination and Drama League and Theater World Awards.

The talented Kendrick soon made the leap to the big screen when she was just a teenager. Her first role in a movie was in 2003. To campand followed it up with an appearance in a TV movie the same year.

A few years later, she landed the role of Jessica Stanley in Twilighta part he repeated throughout the immensely popular film franchise.

Notable roles that have helped establish Kendrick in Hollywood include Perfect tone (and its sequels), trolls (where he voiced Poppy), and In the woods (where she was cast as Cinderella).

Many of Kendrick’s most impressive roles have combined his acting chops with his talented singing abilities.

‘Camp’ was a moving experience for Anna Kendrick that felt like a breakup by the time it ended

Reflecting on his career, Kendrick spoke out in a video interview for Vanity Fair. she started arguing To camp, a film set in a music camp for young artists that centers on a failed Broadway composer who is inspired by the children he meets there. Billed as a “comedy about drama,” the film provided the castmates with an opportunity to get incredibly close.

Kendrick explained that part of that had to do with the labor contracts used to produce the film.

“Because it wasn’t a union,” he said, “it was everybody’s first movie.”

That momentous experience helped the actors bond.

“At the time, I mean, you couldn’t tell me that these people weren’t my family and that we weren’t bonded for life. Like, this was the most meaningful experience I’ve ever had,” she added.

All those feelings made it a challenge to leave when filming ended.

“When I left, I was crying,” Kendrick recalled. “It was like a breakup. I cut my hair. I did all the breakup stuff. He was heartbroken.”

Now that she’s had more experience in the industry, she said she’s “used to it now,” but that first experience made her “go a little crazy.”

Upcoming projects suggest that he is exploring darker roles.

With so many of her high-profile projects abounding in pop songs, bright colors, and comedy, it might be a bit of a shock to see Anna Kendrick’s next plans.

will soon appear in alice dear, currently in post-production. The thriller is about an abusive relationship and Kendrick takes on the lead role.

That darker exploration seems like a theme, as Kendrick has been announced as the star of The dating gamea movie about a serial killer.

Further still, Kendrick is expected to star in Defectivea film that follows a police officer trying to hide her worsening hearing loss while unraveling a conspiracy theory that could get her killed.

Clearly, Kendrick is at the point in his career where he wants to stretch his wings and see how he can adapt to different roles.

