Entertainment

Anna Kendrick was ‘inconsolable’ after finishing ‘Camp’: ‘It was like a breakup’

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Not all roles are great experiences for actors, and some have told horror stories from the set. But Anna Kendrick was so moved by her experience filming the movie To camp that leaving felt like a breakup. What was it about the set that brought the star so close to her co-stars?

Anna Kendrick went from the stage to the big screen

According to IMDb, Anna Kendrick was born in 1985. She was still a child when she took the stage for the Broadway performance of High society in 1998. The actress gave such an impressive performance as Dinah that she earned a Tony Award nomination and Drama League and Theater World Awards.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Here are the 5 most beautiful women in the world in 2022: For the pleasure of the eyes!

26 mins ago

Selena Gomez, rivalry: Why the actress is no longer a friend of Demi Lovato | Disney Channel, Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift Photos | Famous

37 mins ago

Trial Johnny Depp vs. Amber Herad: ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodied the incident and the reactions were not favorable | entertainment pop culture

48 mins ago

Did Marjorie de Sousa openly respond to Julián Gil?

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button