Anna Kendrick: “We actresses shouldn’t talk about sexism, we are privileged”

Oscar 2014 – Anna Kendrick on the red carpet.

Anna Kendrick has revealed that she doesn’t understand why people keep talking about the sexism that exists in Hollywood. In an interview with the magazine Glamor, the star in fact underlined: “It is strange because it seems to me that everyone wants ‘my expert opinion’ on these issues. If you want to learn something about feminism in various fields, you should read the essays by Roxane Gay, don’t ask me. I am asked to express my opinion on these topics when instead I am also trying to understand and study them“.

Loading... Advertisements

The Pitch Perfect star also added: “It shouldn’t be the most important conversation about sexism because nobody really wants to hear about the fucking actresses on this subject, because we are in such a privileged position!“.

For Anna, on the other hand, one should try to shift attention to more important problems: “I’d love to hear more about sexism that exists in other fields and how we can solve those problems, but they keep asking us actresses to talk about it.“.