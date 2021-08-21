Anna Kendrick will be in Rodney & Sheryl, a Netflix movie about the true story of a serial killer

We recently saw her on a mission to Mars in Stowaway, but Anna Kendrick will soon be back among the protagonists of a Netflix movie. In fact, he landed a role in Rodney & Sheryl, based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer currently in prison for seven murders, but the number of his victims could be greater.

Rodney Alcala it is known as The Dating Game Killer, since in 1978 he participated in a television show called precisely The Dating Game. At the time, apparently, he had already committed several murders, and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old.

And it is at The Dating Game that Alcala met Cheryl Bradshaw (who is called Sheryl in the film and is played by Anna Kendrick), “winning” an appointment with her. The woman, however, he refused to participate, as he found the competitor’s appearance and mannerisms disturbing.

Loading... Advertisements

In Rodney & Sheryl there should be no nude scenes with Anna Kendrick, since she herself stated last year that she is not interested in shooting such sequences. In addition to the role of the co-star, in addition, Anna Kendrick will also be executive producer of the film Netflix. Among the most recent works of the thirty-five-year-old American actress there are also Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) and Noelle (2019).