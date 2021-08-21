News

Anna Kendrick will be in Rodney & Sheryl, a Netflix movie about the true story of a serial killer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We recently saw her on a mission to Mars in Stowaway, but Anna Kendrick will soon be back among the protagonists of a Netflix movie. In fact, he landed a role in Rodney & Sheryl, based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer currently in prison for seven murders, but the number of his victims could be greater.

Rodney Alcala it is known as The Dating Game Killer, since in 1978 he participated in a television show called precisely The Dating Game. At the time, apparently, he had already committed several murders, and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old.

And it is at The Dating Game that Alcala met Cheryl Bradshaw (who is called Sheryl in the film and is played by Anna Kendrick), “winning” an appointment with her. The woman, however, he refused to participate, as he found the competitor’s appearance and mannerisms disturbing.

Loading...
Advertisements

In Rodney & Sheryl there should be no nude scenes with Anna Kendrick, since she herself stated last year that she is not interested in shooting such sequences. In addition to the role of the co-star, in addition, Anna Kendrick will also be executive producer of the film Netflix. Among the most recent works of the thirty-five-year-old American actress there are also Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) and Noelle (2019).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

814
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
652
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
605
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
488
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
482
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
468
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
464
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
425
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
404
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
398
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top