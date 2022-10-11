Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut, what will the project be?

Details of the project that will mark Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut have been released. In accordance with dead linewill be a film based on a real event that occurred at the end of the 70’s. The script is already finished and according to the actress it promises a lot.

What will Anna Kendrick’s first film as a director be like?

The film will be titled The Dating Game and it will be a criminal thriller that will tell the story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a girl who, in 1979, participated in a successful dating program. When it was her turn to contest hers, she chose handsome and charming bachelor number 1: Rodney Alcala. However, what she did not know is that Rodney was actually a psychopathic serial killer who had previously killed five women.

Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut with The Dating Game.

The story had been blacklisted for best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, and was written by Ian MacAllister McDonald (Some Freaks). In addition to directing, Kendrick will also star as Cheryl. The interpreter of The Twilight Saga had the following to say about the opportunity to take over the feature film:

“I loved this script from the moment I read it. And while I was obviously thrilled to play the character of Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes of gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity to direct the film arose, I jumped on it. It seems that it is destined to happen. The support I have already received from [el productor] Stuart Ford and all the members of [los estudios] AGC, Vertigo and BoulderLight has been inspiring and empowering.”

For now, The Dating Game is in pre-production, but reports indicate that filming will begin in October. While this happens, we will be able to see Kendrick in Alice, Darling, which had its premiere on September 12, 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival. There is no wider release date yet.