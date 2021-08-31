Anna Kendrick will play Cheryl Bradshaw in the Netflix movie about dating game killer Rodney Alcala

Netflix will tell in a film the incredible true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman who participated in a dating show and chose serial killer Rodney Alcala. The project will be called Rodney & Cheryl, will be directed by Chloe Okuno, is based on a screenplay by Ian MacAllister McDonald that ended up on the Black List (the best scripts ever produced, at least so far) and will feature Anna Kendrick. The similarity between the actress and Cheryl, in fact, is remarkable.

Rodney Alcala: the story of Dating Game in a Netflix movie

The story of Rodney Alcala is really crazy. The “dating game killer“, born in Texas in 1943, suffers from a narcissistic and borderline personality disorder. After raping and beating an 8-year-old girl and strangling a 23-year-old flight attendant (crime that came to light in 2011), Alcala is accused only of assault and obtains probation for 17 months.Once released from prison, he begins working as a photographer for the Los Angeles Times and in 1978 he participated as a competitor in the television program The Dating Game, the Couples game American led by Jim Lange.





Charming Alcala wins the game and thus a date with Cheryl Bradshaw, the single girl protagonist. “We will have a lot of fun together,” he promises with a sadistic grin to his future victim. But Bradshaw realizes that there is something strange about the man and refuses to go out with him because he finds him “creepy”, as he will later recount. CNN. Cheryl’s choice saves her life: soon after, evidence is found linking Alcala to the murder of Robin Samsoe, a 12-year-old girl who disappeared two weeks earlier.

Anna Kendrick is Cheryl Bradshaw in the film about Rodney Alcala

Alcala kills his victims by first hitting them with a hammer and then suffocating them in such a way as to prolong their agony as long as possible. Although he was sentenced to death in California for seven murders (but may have committed many more: an estimated 130 victims), Alcala is still a “guest” at the California State Prison in Corcoran. The charges in the trials against him have in fact been invalidated and the “dating game killer” is serving his sentence.life imprisonment in cell.

Rodney & Cheryl will arrive soon on Netflix. Producers are Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment, with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Anna Kendrick also appears as executive producer. There is no information on the name of the actor who will play Alcala. The film will focus in particular on the infamous episode of the Dating Game, a macabre piece of American television history.

Cover photo source: ABC