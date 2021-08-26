Anna Kendrick, with him in Twilight, says: “I would have killed Robert Pattinson …”

No, it’s not their fault… Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, on the set of Twilight, they didn’t do anything to her. But Anna Kendrick, she would have gladly killed them … Kidding of course …

Who is Anna Kendrick and why, on the set of Twilight, would have killed Robert Pattinson

Anna Kendrick is a very tough guy. She is a very talented actress. Seek Between the clouds. It stands up to George Clooney. The film is from 2009. At the age of 24 she found herself nominated for an Oscar (supporting actress), a Golden Globe. And also at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards.

The year before, the first had come out Twilight. With her in the jeans of Jessica Stanley, Bella Swann’s classmate. Her best friend. Witness of love with the handsome dark vampire Edward Cullen. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, in fact.

Anna was born in Portland, Maine. Portland in Oregon is the city where the film was shot. The films indeed, since it is also in the cast of the sequel The Twilght Saga: New Moon. And then in Eclipse, the third, and in the first part of the grand finale Breaking Down. To say the type, check out the video below, at the time of New York Fashion Week 2019.

The fact is that Anna has a very bad memory of the first film. Interviewed, she said: “It was mainly the fault of the cold and the rain. A terrible climate. I remember my Converse completely drenched… In another situation, those people could have become my best friends. But there, I wanted to kill them all “.

Those people are Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner… For those who think movie sets are heavenly experiences, Anna continues: “Actually, some kind of bond had formed towards the end. There was something that united us… as happens to people who share a trauma. As happens to hostages: you shared such a traumatic experience that you feel forever linked to those who lived it with you “…

In subsequent years, Anna Kendrick starred Rule of silence by Robert Redford and i Pitch Perfect by Elizabeth Banks. But Twilight it remains an experience, he confesses, that he would not repeat.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, in London, is jogging with his Suki

Which then, on closer inspection, is exactly what the star himself declared: even he would never do it again Twilight… He’s in London, where he went through the lockdown and celebrated his birthday. He was shooting the new one Batman, when it got stuck.

With him, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse… They have been together since 2018. The first photo? As they walked out of a Notting Hill cinema, after seeing the sequel to Oh Mama!

With the blonde Suki, a professional Burberry model and actress (but also an ex of Bradley Cooper), we saw him go shopping and go for a walk. The latest photos? He and she running, past the passers-by on the London sidewalks.

That he is preparing to return to the set of Batman? His partner Zoe Kravitz has expressed concern: she needs help to put on her Catwoman costume. And with social distance this is a problem.

Robert Pattinson runs. Interviewed, he stated that during the quarantine he cooked a lot. A little crazy …

Could running help him dispose of the bacon? After all, even his costume, the Batman one, is very tight …

