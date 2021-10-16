News

Anna Kendrick would like to be Doreen Green, The Squirrel Girl

Posted on
It’s undeniable: superhero movies are all the rage and are loved by everyone and, rightly so, the actress too. Anna Kendrick wants to be part of it!

During the promotion of his latest film Mike & Dave – A stunning wedding, the actress also talked about what role she wanted to play and among the preferences are superhero movies. Yep, she looks like she wants to be an unbeatable superhero!

“My brother sent me the Squirrel Girl comic because he thinks I should play her. I don’t know what he does, besides being half a squirrel, but I could be half a squirrel! “

With Squirrel Girl who also meets Iron Man in the comics, Kendrick would not mind working alongside Robert Downey Jr. and in this regard he cites his inspiration to become part of a eligible Marvel film: Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool.

“Ryan is one of the most authentic people I’ve worked with; I can’t think of a more deserving person to play Deadpool. He worked for many years to get that role in the film ”.

Squirrel Girl / The Squirrel Girl, whose real name is Doreen Green, is a Marvel Comics character, created by Steve Ditko and Will Murray, and first appeared in volume 2 number 8 of the 1992 Marvel Super-Heroes.

The character was created with the aim of giving a touch of joy and lightheartedness to the Marvel universe that was getting darker and darker.

