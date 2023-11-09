Anna Locking finds connection between Madonna’s cone corset and Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in ‘The Aviator’

Do you know that iconic corset Jean Paul Gaultier designed to mother of jesus is directly related to the character of Leonardo Dicaprio In the Aviator, ana locking has discovered this story in its section this Thursday special body, Which he dedicated to the Queen of Pop, whom he had recently seen in one of her concerts festival trip In Barcelona.

The story began a long time ago mother of jesus broke out on tour blonde ambition world tour 1990 with this outfit that Jean Paul Gaultier Designed for that. “I was a teen And I was at that concert in Madrid. He was 20 years old. Imagine the shock I felt when I heard express yourself“, he recalled about the song in which he first showed off that outfit.

Regarding the garment he further said, “Madonna went out with a dress that Jean Paul Gaultier had made for her, which had a masculine cut, a pinstripe with two slits on the chest and the cones of the corset peeking out from there. Were.” “At one point she took off her jacket and this iconic image of the corset appeared. For her this was a moment of women empowerment.,

To understand why Jean Paul Gaultier designed this piece, you have to travel back in time and learn the history of the corset.

“Between the 16th and 19th centuries This was the garment that tortured all women’s bodies and differentiated social classes. It didn’t let you move at all, didn’t even let you breathe, these were women who had nothing to do and a circle around them that did everything for them,” Anna Locking said.

Things changed in the 1920s, when women began to work and become more socially active: “Feminist movements were born that pushed the corset out of daily use and women’s wardrobe.”

It was a time of empowerment that did not last long. The silhouette appeared in the 50s new lookMade famous by Christian Dior, and made the corset essential again. Its use was necessary to give women a watch-like shape.

“Not just the silhouette of the corset, butThe iconic breasts that Jean Paul Gaultier later wore in Madonna’s corsets began to become fashionable.“, Anna Locking added. “Those iconic breasts were invented by American billionaire Howard Hughes and brought to life by Leonardo DiCaprio. alert She co-designed that spiked bra because I loved Jane Russell’s breasts, What was the film doing at that time? Dacoit,

“Jane Russell was the hero and he wanted to give more emphasis to her breasts. He hired an aeronautical engineer to help with the design A bra that will collect all that sensuality and keep it nicely on point, And from that moment he started calling rocket bra one of two bullet braRocket bra or missile bra,” he said.

The truth is that Marilyn Monroe also wanted that bra at the same time and she put it in the film Gentlemen call him fair. This is how the movement was born. pin up,

“From all this Jean Paul Gaultier was very emotional And he does all this when Madonna calls him to create a tour costume and incorporate all this iconic look that is so empowering to women in this era,” he said of this curious relationship.

This is how Madonna in the 90s carried forward this story of female empowerment, which in recent times has gone one step further with a new design by Kim Kardashian: bras with nipples, cones and a new return of empowerment. .

