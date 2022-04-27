Anna Paquin, whiskey has a woman’s face. Academy Award winner Anna Paquin and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskey break rules in provocative new campaign.

The Glenlivet is on a mission to break the stereotype of the whiskey drinker and shine a light on all connoisseurs. As Anna Paquin says in the new commercial: “Whiskey doesn’t care what’s between your legs, so why should we tell ourselves to follow these rules?”

Noting his first experience with The Glenlivet, Paquin broke convention by adding tonic to whisky: “I first discovered Glenlivet while working in Scotland. While it tastes great on its own, I’ve found it’s even more delicious when you add a bit of whisk with tonic to create a cocktail.”

Paquin was selected to become the face of The Glenlivet Australia and New Zealand due to her standing invitation to change conventions.

Glenlivet Australia & New Zealand Marketing Manager Kristy Rutherford says: “For too long, whiskey has been seen as a symbol of power, drunk solely by middle-aged white men behind the closed doors of ‘Older Boys Clubs’. ‘. In fact, a third of whiskey drinkers in the world are women.

The Australia and New Zealand campaign builds on The Glenlivet’s global mission to change the outdated perception of the stereotypical whiskey drinker. To challenge the cultural norm of the whiskey drinker as a middle-aged white male, The Glenlivet is infiltrating search engine algorithms, planting images on purpose to change the visual landscape.

#BreakTheStereotype celebrates inclusivity within whiskey and is the first in a series of bold ambitions The Glenlivet is undertaking as part of its new platform, ‘This Is Whisky’.

Now, when searching for ‘whiskey drinker’ on Google Images, the user comes across a number of real whiskey drinkers. In Australia and New Zealand, almost a third of female drinkers drink whiskey monthly, an increase of 40% since 2015. Women are adopting whiskey at four times the rate of men.

Directed by famed fashion director and photographer, Jamie Nelson at his 1968 Hollywood Regency-style home in Los Angeles, the launch film sees Anna changing the traditions of whiskey drinking.

