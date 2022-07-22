Anna Petrova plays Karel Husa at the WASBE Festival in Prague





Anna Petrova offers the Concertino for piano and wind orchestra of Karel Hussa with the University of Louisville Wind Ensemble, conducted by Frederick Speck. The Bulgarian pianist, based in the USA and closely linked to Spain due to her teaching and artistic work in Madrid, Valencia, Málaga and León, and the American group will perform in prague the July 23thclosing day of the World Wind Music Festival and Conference organized by the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles (WASBE) from July 19 to 23.

With this concert, Petrova will pay tribute to the composer and conductor whose work was recognized by the American university that awarded him the prestigious Grawemeyer Prize for Music Composition for his Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in 1993 and the honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the University of Louisville. .

Husa (1921-2016) was a prestigious musician and teacher born in the Czech Republic, author of numerous works for orchestra, music band, chamber group, songs… In 1954 he emigrated to the United States and became an American citizen. , composed Music for Prague 1968, a work in memory of the Soviet bloc’s invasion of Czechoslovakia, which became one of his most famous compositions and his String Quartet No. 3 won the Pulitzer Prize in 1969.

Petrova has expressed her satisfaction at being able to value Husa’s work in her country, “he is a great musician of the 20th century; we have to vindicate and make his work known because it is not sufficiently known”. The pianist, doctor from the Manhattan School of Music (New York), piano professor at the University of Louisville (Kentucky) and guest professor at Musical Arts Madrid, has assured that “I am very excited about this concert and about performing with the ensemble from the university where I teach, and under the baton of Speck. It will be a very special closing for the WASBE World Wind Music Festival and Conference, an event known by wind and percussion musicians from all over the world”.

The WASBE Conference is a symphonic wind music festival that hosts the best wind formations and ensembles, directors, musicians and international music experts. This biennial event has been held in different cities and cultural centers around the world for the last 40 years.

Slavic Heart

Anna Petrova has been reaping the recognition of the international press around her latest album Slavic Heart [Corazón Eslavo]a work in which he tackles solo works by Alexander Scriabin, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Sergei Prokofiev and Pancho Vladigerov and in which he vindicates Slavic culture “above the protagonist of a war in Europe that is shameful and responsible for thousands of deaths”.

Critics state that “here we have a pearl, a magnificent album” for its “captivating” interpretation, “both in terms of the conduct of the discourse and the luminosity of the timbres”, as well as for “rhythm and dynamics”, the “occasional intrusion of sensuality, irony and the grotesque” and the alternation of fast and slow tempos in a “virtuous display”.

The specialized press highlights her “great technique in a hymn to Slavic music” and the “brilliant and masterful recital of the pianist” in which the performer plays “with an impressive mastery of all technical obstacles. Even the most difficult passages are played with impressive accuracy and texture clarity.” Likewise, they recommend this album and underline that “the recording is superb, a marvelous sample of Petrova’s splendid pianism and art”.

recognized discs

Petrova’s discography includes critically acclaimed records such as Igor Stravinsky’s Les Noces with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, released by Naxos; Novel Voices with works by Rebecca Clarke, Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Aram Khachaturian and Fernando Arroyo with the Carr-Petrova Duo, together with the American violist Molly Carr, published by the Melos label; and Homage and Inspiration with pieces by Robert Schumann, György Kurtág, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Christof Johannes Weiss, with the Iris Trio, along with Carr and the Canadian clarinettist Christine Carter, with Coviello Classics. Slavic Heart was recorded at the Catarroja Conservatory (Valencia, Spain), with Jorge Bastidas, recording engineer, and Leonie Wagner, producer; and sees the light after the pandemic and serious health crisis caused by Covid-19.

The pianist, with an intense schedule of concerts and projects, has participated for three weeks as a teacher and in recitals and concerts hosted by the Meadowmount School of Music (Westport, New York), founded in 1944 by the Armenian violinist Ivan Galamian. The educational center, with the oldest chamber music festival in the US, remains true to Galamian’s vision to achieve “excellence in musical performance” with internationally renowned teachers and young people from around the world. and will teach at the Charles Ives Music Festival (Ridgefield, Conn.) On August 3, he will perform solo piano works by composer Eleanor Alberga, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Chris Rogerson, among others.

Anna Petrova

Anna Petrova has collaborated as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and conductors such as Jonathan Pasternack, Horia Andreescu, Bruno Aprea, and the Valencians Ramón Tébar and Francisco Valero-Terribas. She has obtained important prizes and recognitions in numerous international competitions such as the XI José Roca (Spain), I Bösendorfer (Bulgaria), VI Maria Yudina (Russia), and the Queen Elisabeth International Piano Competition in Belgium. Petrova has given concerts in Amsterdam (Concertgebouw), New York (Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum of Art), Chile (Teatro Municipal), Monterey, California (Sunset Center), Spain (Palau de la Música de Valencia and Auditorio de León), Oslo Concert Hall (Norway) and Tianjin Grand Theater (China), among others.