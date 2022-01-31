Anna Sorokin and Elizabeth Holmes, the story of two serial scammers

January 4, 2022 Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of the Theranos company, was convicted of scam, entering the annals of the smartest and most megalomaniacal criminals of the last fifty years. To date he risks 20 years in prison: he deceived the investors of his technology startup to which he had sold a revolutionary machine to analyze the blood of patients starting from a small drop taken from the fingertip, which had to give results in record time for over 200 types of different exams. And she fooled them into pocketing a whole bunch of millions of dollars – the incredible machine her team had actually invented had never been tested or worked, earning major newspaper covers and making it to the list of. self-made young millionaires from Forbes in 2015.

Elizabeth Holmes is the perfect model of a modern con man, a kind of Robin Hood of startups: only, instead of feeding the poor, she was actually aiming to build a millionaire reputation for herself. Although she has been exposed and despite her conviction, there are a lot of people who adore her. And that in her he sees an anti-heroine who, despite her dishonesty, managed to climb the heights of a sector that was first and foremost very male chauvinist and secondly, not very accessible.

Why do we tell this story? Because we have several examples of scammers who spark charm like Holmes. We will see one from February 11, 2022 on Netflix: the story of Anna Sorokin, then fake-heiress Anna Delveywill be at the center of Her Majesty’s new TV series Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna.

Anna is another serial scammer who has also left her mark, like her colleague Holmes, on the collective imagination: to frame her story we have to move from Silicon Valley to Manhattan. In the heart of the most glittering New York, in the nerve center of the American dream, this Russian girl who grew up in Germany had come out of nowhere to get rich. Boasting a multimillion-dollar fortune, she has managed in her golden years to attend the jet set, the most luxurious parties, celebrities and important people. Feeding a whirlwind of invitations, donations and gifts that, on the one hand, covered the expenses of a Kardashian-style life; on the other hand they increased the prices of girls with 60 million of non-existent trust fund behind her. She was “hungry” for money, as she told her in an interview with Insider in 2021 as soon as she was released from prison, where she was for several years, until her release for good behavior. So, that money, you take it yourself.

Anna Sorokin after a court hearing in 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARYGetty Images

Unbelievable but true, it was once again vanity and a deep narcissism that saved Anna: with Netflix money that paid her about $ 350,000 in royalties for the use of her image in Inventing Anna, the fake heiress paid the legal fees. He used the difference to launch a television channel and his Instagram profile, where interviews are flooded (and hefty salary afterwards).

Pop culture loves scammers. Yes, but why?

Not only will Anna Sorokin be at the center of a highly anticipated series, moreover guided by the expert hand of a producer who knows what to do when she has hot stories in her hands (from Grey’s Anatomy in Bridgerton). The scammers they are also very popular in cinema and TV. Only on the story of Elizabeth Holmes did a documentary come out (on HBO, it’s called The Inventor and it’s from 2019), a podcast (The Dropout) And a miniseries on HULU with Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Lawrence is in progress. Anna Sorokin, who is now a free woman, not only does not deny what she has done but she enjoys the reflections of a popularity based, without a shadow of a doubt, on a healthy mix of dishonesty and cunning. There is no shortage of social groups that praise both (for example, Holmes followers love to be called “Holmies”), a sign that their popularity is already at the highest levels even without the push of television series.

Underlying this fascination is undoubtedly the fact that we do not perceive scammers as criminals. They do bad things, of course, they steal money and pocket it, but they don’t hurt anyone (at least, not physically). This is a huge psychological mitigation, although it cannot justify their actions, so much so that both have been condemned by justice. Both Holmes and Sorokin have withdrawn money from very rich people, millionaires: this too, always to go to the origins of the fascination that these figures have on pop culture (and, ending all the tour, on us that we follow those stories), places them on an almost acceptable level of guilt. Is it so wrong to take away money from the 1% of the population living in virtually inconceivable conditions of wealth for the remaining 99%?

Elizabeth Holmes in 2019, as she awaits the court hearing. Justin SullivanGetty Images

Scammers are sexy, they are crafty, and they are smart. By virtue of these three characteristics, they deserve to reach the top. If they fall, they do it out of greed and narcissism, certainly not for lack of acumen, which in any case must always be rewarded. From the incorrigible Lupine to the clan of the film saga Ocean’s Eleven passing through the band of the Professor in The paper house on Netflix, whoever steals is often painted by indulgent hands.

The mantra “If you want, you can”, revisited

To the characters of Holmes and Delvey is also added the feminist revenge, which here leans on the philosophy of another great American myth, that of the Girl Boss. Sophia Amoruso, creator of e-commerce Nasty Gal, was at the center of the scenes in the same years as the two scammers, albeit in a more virtuous way. Amoruso did not cheat anyone but on the contrary, when the success of her company lost its edge, she reinvented herself as a life coach by launching personal growth courses and promoting projects with the philosophy of “if you want you can“.

Sophia Amoruso at the launch of her book in 2015. Cindy OrdGetty Images

A mantra that the scammers Holmes and Delvey, in two completely different fields, not only took as a point of reference, but also manipulated, aware of the fact that between the “If you want” and the “You can” there are tens, hundreds of variables that invalidate the objective, not least the socio-economic conditions of departure, the objective possibilities that each of us has available to emerge, the willpower, the collaboration of those who can give you a hand or a push and so on. Both started from scratch, Anna Delvey and Elizabeth Holmes put together an incredible reinterpretation of this mantra, taking what they wanted: money, success, power, investments, dinners in starred restaurants, covers of the most important newspapers, designer bags, jewelry and yes, even a social status. Thanks to the respective scams, the complications that, in normal life, are placed between dreams in the drawer and realistic expectations have been skipped. How can you resist – you can, but how? – to two such characters?

In her interview at the conclusion of her prison experience, Anna Delvey said that repentance is a useless feeling. “I can’t go back to change what it was,” she told the reporter, after telling, with undisguised pride, of the prison guards and inmates in raptures for her, for her deeds and for her Instagram profile. As Holmes picks up the pieces of his shattered position as a tech-leader, Delvey prepares to immerse himself in a pool of renewed popularity thanks to Shonda Rhimes. And thanks to us spectators, who will follow Anna as she reinvents herself heiress and, in the end, we will not be able to resist her.

Giovanna Gallo

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, for work I watch TV series, peek into the life of the royals and explore the world of tech and costume.

