Anna Sorokin: Where is ‘Anna Delvey’ in this in 2022?

Anna Sorokin, who was convicted on fraud charges for impersonating heiress Anna Delvey, was released from prison in February 2021, but was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. from the US with an arrest warrant six weeks later. Sorokin is now 31 years old and remains in ICE custody as she waits to see if she will be deported to Germany.

Sorokin was born in Russia but lived in Germany before moving to the United States in 2013, according to ABC News. Prosecutors said at his trial that he used his false identity “to defraud Manhattan’s elite, gaining access to exclusive parties, nightclubs and hotels,” ABC reported. She was accused of defrauding businesses of around $275,000 over 10 months, including hotels, restaurants, banks and a private jet company, the news outlet reported.

Her story is gaining popularity after Netflix released her 2022 miniseries “Inventing Anna” on February 11, 2022.

ABC 20/20 he also investigated the case in an episode, “The Influencer of Soho,” which aired in 2021.

Sorokin wrote an article about his life now and his time in ICE detention

Sorokin wrote an article published by Insider about his current life and the release of the drama miniseries.

“While the world ponders Julia Garner’s version of my accent on ‘Inventing Anna,’ a Netflix show about me, the real me sits in a jail cell in Orange County, New York State, in quarantine isolation,” Sorokin began in his article.

He goes on to write that he had been self-sufficient, legally. She wrote that she paid the restitution and says the reasons she overstayed her visa were “unintentional” and “largely” out of her control.

“Did I mention I’m the only woman in ICE custody in this entire jail? Tell me I’m special without telling me I’m special,” she wrote.

Prosecutors argued that Sorokin’s Instagram page shows she has not changed her behavior and said she should remain in ICE custody.

An immigration judge ruled in April that Sorokin should remain in ICE custody, taking action that sided with an ICE attorney, according to Insider. The attorney pointed to Sorokin’s Instagram page and said her posts indicate she had not been rehabilitated. The Instagram page, which goes by the name “The Anna Delvey,” describes her as a “professional defendant.” She also says that she is “reinventing Anna”.

The judge ruled that Sorokin should remain in the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey, describing her as a “danger to society,” her attorney, Audrey A. Thomas, told Insider.

Thomas told Insider that he thinks his client is being treated unfairly.

“I have two guys that came here illegally,” he told Insider. “One of them had 150 pounds of weed, they deported him, he came back illegally, and immigration let him out. And they stay with Anna.

“I have a guy who was charged with breaking and entering, got out on bail, absconded and then came back,” he added, according to Insider. “Then they caught him and immigration just let him out. And he has an open criminal case.

His Instagram page was recently updated. He posted a video on February 14, 2022, and marked his location as the Orange County Correctional Center.

Sorokin was released from prison early for good behavior and placed on probation. She sold the rights to her story to Netflix

Sorokin was booked into the New York Department of Corrections on May 15, 2019 and released in February 2021, according to her prison record. She was released from Kings County and placed on probation, the jail record says.

This is his prison record:

Sorokin faced trial on eight counts and was convicted in May 2019, according to ABC News. Her charges included grand theft and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison and served just under four years before being released for good behavior, the news outlet reported. She was also ordered to pay $24,000 in fines and $200,000 in restitution, ABC News reported.

Sorokin sold the rights to his story to Netflix and Shonda Rimes, ABC News reported. However, New York law prevents convicted felons from profiting from their crimes, the news outlet said. He must first pay his victims with the money, which he claims to have done. Insider reported that the rights sold for $320,000.

