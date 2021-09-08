Anna Tatangelo as Rihanna: here’s her version of “Umbrella”

During “Name That Tune“, The show hosted by Enrico Papi on Tv8, Anna Tatangelo was unleashed on the notes of Umbrella, the famous 2007 hit contained in the pop star’s third album Rihanna. The lyp-sync with the voice of the Barbadian singer has gone viral on social media.

“Rih-Anna Tatangelo”, Enrico Papi has renamed it! Here is the video of the Lip Sync Duel.

Anna Tatangelo, the new single is “Serenata”

“Serenata”, the new single of the 34-year-old singer, is released on Friday, April 30th.

The song comes after “Guapo”, the piece with the Neapolitan rapper Geolier, and “Between you and me” with Gemitaiz, two great collaborations with two leading names in Italian rap, which marked the beginning of a new path undertaken by Tatangelo.

I walk that continues with Serenade. As we read from the press release: the song is the story of those girls who have personality and do not want to feel the weak part of a couple, at the cost of appearing arrogant in the eyes of others. The serenade is the last foothold to hide the cracks in a worn-out story, but it’s too late now.

With these songs Anna Tatangelo changes her skin, measuring herself with a completely new flow. A path that began almost as a joke about two years ago: a spark fired by the artistic encounter with Achille Lauro, which with her and Boss Doms he rearranged the single “Girl from the suburbs” in version 2.0.

Did the singer also talk about the collaboration with Achille Lauro in the interview given to Wad to Say Waaad? ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Anna Tatangelo, the social dedication to her son

Anna Tatangelo, who has always been very reserved about her private life, on the occasion of the eleventh birthday of son Andrea had from Gigi D’Alessio, wrote a long Instagram post about their unbreakable bond.

“I often hear that behind a woman there is a man, and vice versa … I can actually say that behind the woman I am there is you. I have been looking for you and I have wanted you strongly from a young age and for this I am grateful.

You don’t know how much good you do me, how much strength and balance you give me, I can find myself every time I see you smile. We have spent almost two years full of changes and obviously this pandemic has not been easy (I still have a trip with Disneyland pending, but I promise you we will), but I have learned over time to always find the best side of things and, maybe , thinking about it well, this period has united us more than ever, it has given us the opportunity to talk a lot and sometimes I am amazed at your being so mature and responsible just like a little man. Thank you my love because I am proud to be your mom and I am happy every day to have you in my life“.