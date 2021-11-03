Anna Winthour, best wishes to the dreaded American Vogue Editor

Feared, admired, idolized, respected, but above all revered beyond belief. The one who only with a nod of the head can make fortune, but also the misfortune of the greatest designers in the world, blows seventy-one candles today. Age is a detail for Madame Anna Winthour, Director of Vogue America, on the crest of the wave for more than thirty years. Little or nothing is known about his private life and this has done nothing but add an aura of mystery to his dreaded figure. Always flawless with hers famous blond bob ash and the iconic Sun glasses also worn in the office, it is rumored that she goes to the hairdresser twice a day, in view of fashion weeks. After all, even her look hairlook is legend, the same since he was fourteen.

“The glasses are a very useful accessory, because I become inscrutable when I am bored and tired; the helmet it’s a good way to start the day without even thinking about how to comb my hair, I already have too many decisions to make every day “he told the Cnn. And again, regarding sunglasses: “I find them useful, because they prevent people from knowing what you are thinking about” Winthour said in an interview, also perhaps revealing why she wears them.

Anna Winthour: best wishes to the Devil Wearing Prada!

It is now well known that the book, which later became a film, The devil wears Prada, novel written by Lauren Weisberger, is inspired by the legendary Director of Vogue America. The writer, Wintour’s former personal assistant, based the novel on her experience at Vogue. In the volume it is said that the protagonist Miranda Priestly, later interpreted in the film by Meryl Streep, eat lunch every day in his office one steak freshly prepared by a starred restaurant. But this is just one of Anna Winthour’s legendary habits. For over twenty years, in fact, the director has loved wearing a model of flesh-colored sandals signed Manolo Blahnik which are undoubtedly the kind of shoes he loves the most.

Winthour’s career and the appointment of Director for life

Anna Wintour began her journalist career in Harpers and Queen in London (today Harper’s Bazaar), then moved on to magazines Harper’s Bazaar US, British Vogue, House and Garden before becoming the Director of Vogue Usa in 1988. Anna Wintour hires journalists who prove they have one great personality: “I don’t like people who will say yes to everything I think – stated in an interview – I want people who know how to argue and show that they disagree. I like who has a point of view that is reflected in the magazine. My father believed in the cult of personality. It brought great writers and columnists to Standard. I try to do it here at Vogue too ”. In August 2018 Condé Nast, the company that edits Vogue America, declared that Anna Wintour will remain director for life of the American magazine. Anna Winthour’s famous punctuality and love for furs Wintour is famous for being a person on time, precise and often in advance. It is not uncommon to see her already sitting in the front row when the shows have yet to start. In May 2017 the Queen Elizabeth II granted her the title of Lady. For the occasion, the director of Vogue wore a splendid outfit Chanel.

Anna Wintour loves the fur coats and for this reason it is often in the crosshairs of animal rights activists. In 2005 she received a pie in the face from Peta activists during Paris Fashion Week. All about the American Vogue Editor’s family Anna is daughter of art. His father, Charles Wintour, was the director of the London Evening Standard. Even one of his two brothers, Patrick, corresponding for The Guardian, he followed in his father’s footsteps in journalism. Winthour has two children, Bee And Charles, had by her ex-husband David Shaffer. The first, who works for the Daily Telegraph, last year he married Francesco Carrozzini, son of Franca Sozzani, director of Vogue Italy and dear friend of Anna. Wintour is a huge fan of tennis. Follows i international tournaments and to attend the meetings he even skipped the parades in Paris! Anna Winthour is a lark, she wakes up very early, at five in the morning and plays tennis before going to the office. Anna goes to bed at twenty-two and does not spend at parties more than twenty minutes. She does not have social profiles, but she is proud of the numbers of her creation: to date the Instagram of Vogue US has over 25 million followers. He has been running the fashion bible for 33 years and will do so indefinitely.

Democratic and punctual

Anna Wintour is British, but with US citizenship, he actively participated in US presidential campaigns, raising funds for Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton. In particular, he supported the latter as the first female president also from the pages of Vogue. Greetings to the Empress of fashion!

