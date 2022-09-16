Anna Wintour Seems To Ignore Kim Kardashian At New York Fashion Week Fendi Show, Trolls Say ‘Kim Was Humiliated’

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Fans believe Anna Wintour ignored Kim Kardashian in a nasty incident that was captured at the star-studded Fendi show during New York Fashion Week. According to Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality personality was seen sitting front row next to ‘Sex and the City’ actress Sarah Jessica Parker in the clip, which has since gone viral on social media. For the show’s finale, the two stand and applaud, and Kim looks up to see Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, seated on the other side of the podium. Sarah Jessica Parker waves Wintour as Kim says “Hi” to the fashion mogul.

Kim stands there smiling as Wintour approaches them from across the track, but she kisses Parker first. After that, the video ended abruptly, so it’s unclear if they welcomed the reality TV star into their conversation. The video, which received millions of views on TikTok, was deemed “embarrassing” by viewers who believed the magazine’s editor had snubbed the SKIMS founder. One user commented below the clip, “Awkward lol. “Kim humbled herself very quickly,” added another. Someone wrote: ‘Kim is nobody next to the iconic SJP 😂’ ‘It’s like when you think someone is waving at you but they’re not,’ one remarked other user. Many, however, came to the defense of the SKIMS founder.

One such user wrote, “You all see a 10 second clip and create the most pointless scenarios💀💀” “I will NEVER understand how you could hate this woman so much just because she is famous,” added one. other user. Someone wrote: “SJP and Anna Wintour really seem like longtime friends, like they were the same age. Nothing to do with dissing Kim. “In case all of you newbies don’t know that Anna Wintour and SJP have a friendship spanning over two decades,” another user remarked.

On September 9 in New York, during the Fendi Spring 2023 fashion show, Fendi commemorated the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag. Sarah Jessica Parker frequently wore the bag when she played Carrie on Sex and the City. Kim Kardashian attended the event in a sparkly off-the-shoulder dress with sheer mesh. The former Kardashian family member has a close relationship with the Fendi brand. Last year she started a SKIMS collaboration with the Italian fashion giant. The collection included monogrammed bodysuits and shapewear.

(L-R) LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the FENDI Baguette 25th Anniversary at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, over the years, the Kardashian star and Wintour have had a strained relationship. The publisher reportedly banned her from the 2012 Met Gala, but in 2022 Kardashian stole the show in Marilyn Monroe’s legendary outfit and even landed three covers of American Vogue. Wintour told Vogue in March 2019, “Personally, I admire how she’s become a bit more minimalist in the way she dresses and a bit more covered up. You have to admire how [the Kardashians have] created an empire through their personalities and the creative genius of their mother.

