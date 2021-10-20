Annalisa, sexy shot in the Latvian: kilometric legs and sensuality

Annalisa continues to amaze. The singer showed off a crazy outfit, legs in sight and a magnetic gaze, the former student of Amici beat the competition. She is the sexiest in the realm.

Annalisa, checkmate and win, she is the sexiest

Annalisa is one of the most popular singers of the Italian music scene. He has come a long way, when he joined the school of Friends he is in fact very young. With the passage of time, the singer has conquered the public, today she has a defined and very popular musical style.

Determined not only in the professional field, Annalisa in fact it is also an icon in terms of style. On social media he enjoys posting photos and videos of his daily life and his work. The talented singer also shares hers with her audience look, his style is the result of his growth.

The shot that sent the singer’s fans into raptures

Here it is in this shot that has been around the web. Annalisa is sexy and disturbing, a photo that sent fans of the singer in raptures. The times when he performed in overalls in front of the commission of professors of Friends, today she is a woman, a complete artist.

Not everyone knows thatand Annalisa has a degree in physics. The singer draws from her studies to steal details of the world around her and to explain them better in music and words. “It always strikes me that there are so many natural laws that are reflected in the little things of every day. Basically for this I studied Physics.

Then, Annalisa explained that: “Gödel’s principle of“ incompleteness ”says that if you cannot observe a system from the outside, you cannot fully describe it. I always observe myself from the outside, obviously I can’t do it because I’m the system myself, but the simple attempt always makes me think about this principle “- said the singer during a past interview with the Corriere.