AnnaLynne McCord’s fans react to her bizarre video of Vladimir Putin

AnnaLynne McCord is not only an actress but also a poet. the 90210 The star recently shared a video of herself reciting a poem she wrote about Vladimir Putin in light of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Here’s what McCord had to say and how fans are reacting.

AnnaLynne McCord shared a poem she wrote about what it would be like if she were Vladimir Putin’s mother

On February 24, the news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine. On the same day, AnnaLynne McCord shared a strange video on Twitter in which he recited a poem he wrote for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the two-minute-twenty-two clip, McCord said she was “very sorry” that she “wasn’t [his] mother”, because if she had been, Putin would have been “so loved”. McCord went on to speculate that Putin must have seen “soul-stealing pain” when he was a young child in order not to be afraid to “take back the world.”

Addressing Putin, McCord said: “If I were your mother, if the world was cold, I would have died to warm you.”

He concluded the poem by saying, “I can’t believe I was born too late, in a different place, when I would have loved you so much.”

Fans are reacting to the strange clip.

Ever since AnnaLynne McCord published her poem about Vladimir Putin, fans have been speaking out on social media and criticizing the actor.

“AnnaLynne McCord fantasizing about how she could have saved the world if she was Putin’s mother is so gross,” one person said. tweeted. “Her performance of her is selfish and careless, with people running for their lives as she hypothetically plays out how to save the world BEFORE it goes to shit.”

Many have pointed out that it appears that McCord is blaming Putin’s mother for his violent acts. “So it’s Putin’s mother’s fault?” a person tweeted.

And another fan compared McCord’s video to when Disney star Vanessa Hudgens said that people dying from the coronavirus (COVID-19) were “inevitable.” “Annalynne McCord really said that Putin needs a hug. A world leader,” they tweeted. “Where’s Vanessa Hudgens, our CDC correspondent?”

Fans Compare AnnaLynne McCord’s Vladimir Putin Poem to Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ Video

In addition to the Vanessa Hudgens coronavirus scandal, many fans are also comparing AnnaLynne McCord’s Vladimir Putin poem to Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video.

In March 2020, the Wonder Woman The star posted a video of herself and several other celebrities, including Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Zoë Kravitz, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan, singing the John Lennon song “Imagine.” Gadot hoped the video would cheer fans up amid global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The clip received much backlash and was widely criticized for being tone deaf and in poor taste.

Fans are drawing comparisons between Gadot’s video and McCord’s poem with tweet like, “The only person happy with the @IAMannalynnemcc video? @GalGadot and whoever the other people were in that gruesome vomit-inducing Imagine video.”

“Remember that unbearably smug, self-centered, idiotic ‘Imagine’ video? That was @GalGadot,” one person tweeted. “She now has a new best friend in @IAMannalynnemcc. Pair of monumental idiots. Delete your accounts. Please.”

and someone else just tweeted“AnnaLynne McCord Outdoes Gal Gadot With Her Embarrassing Poem”.

