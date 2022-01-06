Annamaria Tomasella: “Less expenses for health care but guaranteeing a better service”

SASSARI. Since New Year’s he is the number one in Sardinian healthcare. Annamaria Tomasella, manager of Ares, the regional health company, is fresh on arrival on the island and in these days she is committed to taking over her role and deepening her knowledge of the Sardinian health system. The manager, chosen by the President of the Region, will have to translate into reality the reform that will modify the regional health system starting from the need to find a balance between the hospital and the territorial system: “More than a balance, I would say that, in the field of public health, the hospital and the territory must be linked together in a natural synergy from which the highest quality and efficiency must be obtained – explains Tomasella -. The territory is a strategic node to guarantee the integration process between care settings and professionals. Proximity and territorial reorganization are key words for the future ».

Meanwhile, the present speaks of a health expenditure of 3.7 billion, more than 40% of the budget. But the Venetian manager says she is convinced that she will be able to reduce spending by increasing the quality of the service. Starting from the 1500 vacancies in the island system: «The shortage of health personnel is a complex problem that affects the whole country, not only Sardinia and must be tackled with a synergistic action, which operates on various fronts. Nonetheless, it is necessary to find immediate solutions at the local level, rethinking the processes and relationships between professionals involving the various players, starting with the role that the health professions and local pharmacies can play “.

The health reform also provides for the construction of new hospitals. And Annamaria Tomasella was also chosen for her experience in this field: “It is clear to me how to proceed but to say what will happen now would be risky and in any case premature,” she says without being too unbalanced.

In his curriculum there are various experiences in areas of the country that are not at all similar, from Veneto to Molise to finish with Sardinia: “The regional health systems are similar to each other on paper but the various realities are defined by the stratification of the histories of these territories and they are conditioned by the determination and striving for excellence of the actors who work there. I consider it a great opportunity to be able to compare myself with a reality like Sardinia which is applying a reform that will change the entire regional health system; a challenge that I welcome with great enthusiasm “, concludes the manager who has dribbled every question referring to the Covid emergency and the management of health practices related to the pandemic. There will be time but, given the situation, it is likely that the first answers will come directly from the field. (cz)

