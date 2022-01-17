Anne Frank, after 78 years, revealed the name of whoever revealed his hiding place to the Nazis

One of the mysteries that marked the story of Anne Frank, the girl whose diary became the reference text on the Shoah, was revealed almost 80 years later.

His name was Arnold van den Bergh, he was a famous Jewish notary from Amsterdam. It was he who revealed the hiding place of Anne Frank, a very young victim of the Holocaust made famous by the intimate diary written during the Nazi occupation of Holland in World War II. He would have done so, it turns out nearly 80 years later, to ensure the safety of his family. On August 4, 1944, the SS raided the Prinsengracht 263 building, the headquarters of the Opekta Pectacon company in Amsterdam, where the Frank family and other Jews had been hiding for years to try to escape persecution. Anna then died at the age of 15 in a death camp in 1945.

The discovery

The discovery is due to a series of five-year investigations conducted by a team formed by Dutch videomaker Thijs Bayens, historian and journalist Pieter van Twisk, and former FBI agent Vince Pankoke. The findings were reported in a book – titled “Who Betrayed Anne Frank” – which will be released on Remembrance Day. – titled “Who Betrayed Anne Frank”. The research was carried out with computerized algorithms and numerous information and accounts of deceased witnesses were examined. Arnold van den Bergh was framed by the copy of an anonymous note that was given to Otto Frank after the Second World War and which investigators found in the archives of a police officer. However, it must be said that the results have not yet been reviewed by independent experts.

Who is the person who betrayed Anne Frank

Van den Bergh had been a member of the Jewish Council, a collaborationist organization made available to facilitate the implementation of the Nazi occupation policy, before being dismantled in 1943 with the final dispatch of its members to extermination camps. He would have betrayed the Frank family, “after losing a series of protections and finding himself in the need to offer some valuable information to the Nazis, to try to keep himself and his wife safe,” said Vince Pankoke, a former agent of the Fbi and member of the investigative team, in an interview with 60 Minutes by the American CBS, taken up by the BBC, among others.