Anne Frank, discovered the name of who revealed the hiding place to the Nazis- Corriere.it

from FREDIANO SESSI

In Rosemary Sullivan’s book, published by HarperCollins, the results of the investigation leading to the identification of the informer in the Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh

On 4 August 1944, around 10.30 a German police car stopped in Amsterdam in front of the building of Prinsengracht 263, the headquarters of the Opekta Pectacon company. In that house, in an apartment on the top floor at the back, eight Jews had been hiding for two years and thirty days: the Frank family, the Van Pels family and the dentist Dr. Pfeffer. The operation was commanded by the sergeant major SS Karl Josef Silberbauer, Austrian, with Dutch policemen in civilian clothes. Says Mr. Victor Kugler (called Kraler in Diary by Anne Frank

): The police wanted to see the warehouses on the side of the road, and I opened the doors. I thought, if they don’t want to see anything else, it’s still okay. But after (…) the sergeant major came out into the corridor and ordered me to follow him. Suddenly, he ordered me to pull the shelf away from the wall and open the back door.

This, in short, is one of the most accredited accounts of the moment of the arrest. Anne and Margot Frank, father Otto and mother Edith, their friends Herman van Pels, with his wife Auguste and son Peter, Dr. Friedrich Pfeffer, after a short time spent in the Dutch transit camp at Westerbork, on 3 September they were deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Upon liberation, only Otto Frank returned home.

Waiting for news of his wife and daughters made him anxious, until almost two months later he learned with certainty that they were dead. Then, Miep Gies, the friend and collaborator, who had helped and protected them during the years of their clandestine life, decided to deliver Anne’s writings found in the secret annex to Otto. Otto, after reading them, decided that everyone should know the Diary of the daughter and, as he prepared the text for publication, he also began to wonder who were those who had betrayed them and reported them to the German police.

In July 1947, when the Dutch judiciary and the various judicial commissions were still busy finding and prosecuting war criminals and Nazi collaborators, the PRA (Politieke Recherche Afdeling, Police Political Investigative Department) launched a first investigation to discover the guilty of the denunciation. Johannes Kleiman, one of Otto Frank’s closest associates, stated that the German police were also aware of the location of the hiding place and how it could be accessed. This of the Pra was the first investigation that, in the end he went so far as to impeach the firm’s warehouse worker, Mr Willem van Maaren. In April 1948, the man was acquitted from the prosecution, because the evidence against him was very vague (Pra, Amsterdam).

In the 1950s, when the Diary of Anne Frank became a worldwide success and the young girl was considered by all the symbol of the Nazi extermination of the Jews, Otto dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s book from attacks by deniers who, on the basis of the statements of the Frenchman Robert Faurisson, questioned its authenticity.. He made sure that the memory of Anne and her family was preserved over time, through the preservation of the house where they had lived hidden all together, which became a Foundation with the aim of promoting the culture of tolerance and peace and struggle. against racism and anti-Semitism.

He forgot, perhaps deliberately, that of his suspicion expressed in 1948 that Jews had betrayed them.

Since the first accused was acquitted, the investigations to discover the informers, carried out by researchers and historians, followed one another, without ever arriving at an answer that was not a mere hypothesis circumstantial.

The book written by Canadian poet and biographer Rosemary Sullivan, Who betrayed Anne Frank (HarperCollins, out January 20 in the translation by Daniela Liucci, pp. 447, And 19.50) today gives us a definitive and disturbing answer to the question. Sullivan gives voice to a unique investigation in history, for the number of researchers and investigators involved and for the techniques used, which made it possible to build and organize the archives of data collected with an artificial intelligence program, never used for research of this type.

Those in charge of this team – made up of Thijs Bayens, Dutch filmmaker; Pieter van Twisk, historian and journalist; and former FBI agent Vince Pankoke – with the help of dozens of researchers, archivists, forensic analysts, historians, criminologists and IT technicians sifted through thousands of documents, mostly unpublished, tracked down and interviewed the descendants of everyone who knew the Franks and who have had even only commercial relations with Otto’s company, giving life to a model of investigation that refers to cold case, and which has kept them busy for five years, since 2016.

After having reconstructed, often with new discoveries, all the accusatory hypotheses that have occurred over the years and that Rosemary Sullivan describes in the first part of the book, in 2019 the team coordinated by Vince Pamkoke came to the conclusion that only four research tracks they could be really walkable.

The case of Ans van Dijk, a woman who had betrayed about two hundred people and who worked in the Jordaan district, near the secret annex. The story of the sister of Bep Voskuijl, one of the secretaries of Otto Frank, a Nazi sympathizer. The story of the greengrocer Hendrik van Hoeve, who supplied a large quantity of goods, destined for the employees of the Opekta company, which suggested the presence of many other people hidden in the building: when he was stopped by the Gestapo he may have been forced to provide information, as well as Richard and Ruth Weisz, hiding for months in the greengrocer’s house, who, once arrested, in June 1944, obtained an improvement in their criminal status.

Assessed that even these four leads were not supported by sufficient evidence, among all suspects only the Jewish notary, a member of the Jewish Council of Amsterdam, Arnold van den Bergh, remained.

Married with three daughters, he had been a member of the commission of the Jewish Council which, on the orders of the Nazis, had to select the names of the Jews to be included in the deportation lists. Rich and respected, born in 1886, he had managed to be included in the list of the German Hans Georg Calmeyer who, officially, declared his non-belonging to the Jewish race. For this reason, despite the Nazi decree that obliged the Dutch Jewish notaries to sell their business, Arnold van den Bergh was able to carry out his work until January 1943, until an Aryan colleague, destined to occupy his studio, JWA Schepers, reports him to the SS and made him lose his privileges.

In January 1944, Arnold van den Bergh was informed by Calmeyer’s office that he and his family were now subject to arrest. After being able to save his daughters thanks to his acquaintances who militated in the Resistance, as a bargaining chip to save himself and his wife, he offered the German police a number of hidden Jewish addresses, without knowing that the Frank family were at number 263 on Prinsengracht.

Jews sold to the Nazis by a Jew, a disconcerting discovery, but for years now studied and deepened by Holocaust historians and survivors, including Primo Levi. In elaborating the concept of the gray zone, starting from a book by a Dutch historian, Jacob Presser, who recounted the struggle for life of the Jewish prisoners of the Nazis, Levi writes: naive, absurd and historically false to believe that a demonic system, such as National Socialism, sanctifies its victims: on the contrary, it degrades them, dirties them, assimilates them to s.

In Rosemary Sullivan’s book, written as a novel, in addition to the shocking conclusion, you grasp thepietas

that the writer addresses to the guilty, infected by evil, and it is well understood how the Germans make us even more guilty. The author, in proposing to the world the discovery of the truth, does not pause to express a moral judgment, because she knows that the offended condition does not exclude guilt and if this is also objectively serious, as Levi reminds us, there is no human court to which to delegate the measurement.

The book, excellently edited, with a good apparatus of notes and bibliographic, provides important elements to also understand the historical context where this drama took place.