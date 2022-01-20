Anne Frank, experts cast doubts on the notary who betrayed her

At the moment it is only a guess but the doubts remain many. Was it really a Jew from Amsterdam who betrayed Anne Frank? Dutch historians cast doubt on the findings of the investigation coordinated by a former FBI agent that the wealthy notary Arnold van den Bergh directed the police to the Prinsengracht attic where the Frank family hid for two years to escape the death camps.

The investigation deepening



Anne Frank, discovered name of the traitor who revealed his hiding place The investigation of former FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and a “dream team” of archival investigators and researchers, published yesterday in Rosemary Sullivan’s book “The Betrayal of Anne Frank” ahead of Memorial Day on January 27 , has received extensive coverage around the world in the past few hours. Today, however, in the Netherlands numerous experts have expressed doubts about the conclusions: “They offer information that deserves further study, but no basis for the central accusation,” said Ronald Leopold, the director of the Anne Frank house-museum who will present the findings of the group of Pankoke as “one of many theories” considered over the years.

The disputes Many then disputed the weight given in the course of the investigation to the Jewish Council of Amsterdam, a committee of collaborationists of which van den Bergh was one of the founders and which, according to investigators, would have kept lists of Jewish hiding places such as the one where the Franks were closed. “They accuse without giving real evidence,” said Laurien Vastenhout, a researcher at the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies: “Once again we have a narrative in which Jews are the culprits.”

