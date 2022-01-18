Anne Frank, the family perhaps betrayed by a Jewish notary who wanted to protect loved ones. But some historians are dubious

Anne Frank and his family, perhaps, were betrayed by a Jewish notary who revealed the address of their hiding place to the Nazis. It emerges from a six-year research conducted by a team of historians and other experts, including a former FBI agent. Among the technologies used also computer algorithms useful for identifying connections between people. According to the working group, the man who unveiled Anne Frank’s refuge was Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish notary from Amsterdam who had contacts with the Nazis. He did it for save his own family.

Van den Bergh had been a member of the Jewish Council from Amsterdam, a body forced to implement Nazi policy in the city’s Jewish quarters. It was disbanded in 1943 and its members were sent to concentration camps. A fate that Van den Bergh had managed to avoid, however, since he lived in Amsterdam. Second Vince Pankoke – the former FBI agent – the notary reported on Anne Frank’s hiding place when she lost her protections in an attempt to get them back. Pankoke lays out his theory in the book Who betrayed Anne Frank?, following years of research. The tip to the Nazis about the hiding place of Anne Frank and her family, at the number 263 of Prinsengracht, therefore, would not have come from ordinary citizens, but from a Jew. This would confirm the claims of Anna’s father, Otto Frank, the only survivor of the family group in Auschwitz-Birkenau, who had already highlighted this possibility in the past.

The reconstruction leaves however doubtful some historians. In particular Johannes Houwink ten Cate, a Dutch university professor expert in the history of the Holocaust, who commented: “For big accusations, big proofs are needed. And there aren’t any “. They point out that it is not actually certain that the Jewish Council, of which the notary was a member, had a list with the addresses of the hiding places of Jewish families. Furthermore, in the spring of 1944, Van den Bergh was in hiding with loved ones and would have no reason to draw attention to himself by denouncing the Frank family and the other four people hiding with them. The main proof of the conclusion obtained from the six years of research, according to supporters, is instead the copy of a anonymous ticket with the name of the notary that Otto Frank received after the war. For its part, the Anne Frank House, the museum in the Frank hideout in Amsterdam, has kept its distance from the book’s conclusions. A statement from the executive director Ronald Leopold he points out that the museum “was not involved in the investigation” even though the authors of the book were able to consult the archive. The investigations “have generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that deserves further research,” the site reads.