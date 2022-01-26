“Anne Frank was also better off than the No vax today.” Kennedy jr’s shot is too much even for him: now he apologizes

To say that Anne Frank had more freedom than the Americans No vax who have to deal with anti Covid rules was too big a shot, even for someone like Robert Kennedy jr. And in fact, the son of the late Democratic Senator Bob Kennedy had to retrace his steps and apologize for that exit that had once again embarrassed the family. Moreover, a few days before January 27, International Day of Remembrance, the day in which the liberation of the victims of Nazism from the Auschwitz concentration camp is commemorated. During a No Vax rally at the Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy launched into one of his most unfortunate statements: “Even in Nazi Germany you could cross the Alps and enter Switzerland. You could have hid in an attic like Anne Frank did. ‘ After days of harsh attacks, not only from the American Jewish community, Robert Kennedy jr has finally decided to apologize with a tweet: “If I have hurt someone, I am very, very sorry”.

However, Kennedy’s apologies are half-hearted, not at all regretting his stubborn battle against vaccines and contagion containment measures such as the vaccination pass. When trying to explain why he went so far as to compare Anne Frank’s de facto imprisonment with the current situation in the United States, Robert Kennedy Jr. explained that he tried to use: “examples of past barbarism to demonstrate the dangers of new control technologies “. And it is certainly not the first time that Kennedy jr has made such a slip. Already in 2015 he had to apologize, after he had spoken of the children allegedly victims of vaccines as a “holocaust”. That statement came after the screening of a conspiracy film Trace Amounts, which correlated vaccinations with autism. At the time Kennedy jr tried to justify himself by the fact that his speech was an impromptu speech and he had not found a better way to explain himself, than to compare the victims of the Holocaust with the alleged vaccine victims.

