Anne Hathaway: 5 Looks Miranda Presley Would Approve Of

16 years ago, the popular and fashionista movie The Devil Wears Prada was released, in which Anne Hathaway played Andrea, a disheveled young woman who landed a job as an assistant to the feared fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). In one of the most memorable make-overs on the big screen, the character of Anne radically transformed her image by wearing impeccable and enviable outfits, all while trying to satisfy the (almost impossible) demands of her boss.

The film continues to give something to talk about, and over the years, Hathaway has positioned herself as an icon of style. We can even bet that the actress made a deal with Miranda Priestly to look more and more perfect as the years go on.

Here are the five looks of the actress to which the dreaded Runway editor would have given a sneaky smile (like the one she gave Tom Ford in 2001):

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anne wore a palazzo top made up of a corset in shades of green, red and orange; a piece that perfectly balanced the street style and the print of the seventies, according to experts from Harper’s Bazaar. This ensemble was created by Christopher John Rogers, a designer who has become a key figure in the world of fashion, and who has also dressed famous personalities such as Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Lizzo and Rihanna.

Hathaway is an ambassador for famous brands such as Bvulgari, Valentino and Gucci, which is why she decided to wear a beautiful mini dress from the Italian house during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The high hairstyle, the retro glasses, the crossed back with a bow and appliquéd skirt gave her the vibes of an Old Hollywood diva and screamed “Summer French” everywhere.

In social networks, the actress uploaded photos wearing a short Valentino dress with flowers in pink and red tones, as well as an elegant collar, black stockings and platform boots that gave such an elegant outfit a relaxed touch. But what drove her fans crazy was seeing her again wearing the bangs and ponytail of the iconic character she played alongside Meryl Streep.

During the Valentino haute couture catwalk, Anne shone like a Barbie girl. Her outfit was a mini dress with platforms and the brand’s iconic bag, but in a mini version, all in pink. The look not only charmed the cameras, it broke social media and confirmed the growing popularity of the Barbicore style.

And finally, staying true to her origins on the big screen, Anne became a princess at the 2010 MET Gala, where she wore a champagne-colored Valentino with a sweetheart neckline from the Fall 2010 collection.

