Anne Hathaway: a fashion icon reborn

We should have known from the moment Paolo transformed Mia Thermopolis from your average San Francisco teenager to the Princess of Genovia, that Hathaway was capable of being the style maven she became.

This year, Hathaway once again experienced a style renaissance, but it wasn’t for a role, but for her own personal wardrobe. From the front row of fashion week to red carpets around the world, Hathaway is proving that her style evolution is a lesson in patience. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

We never thought we’d associate Hatahway with the edgy, edgy style icon we now know it to be. That was until that three-piece structured suit by Christopher John Rogers. We’re sure the look met Miranda Priestly’s approval.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say that her recent dress reign would be enough to earn her a spot on the cover of Runway. Operating under the motto of ‘less is more’, Hathaway’s timeless silhouettes and classic ensembles will see her referenced for years to come.

Here, we round up several of the iconic Anne Hathaway style moments that deserve a place in our history books.

