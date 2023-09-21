Anne Hathaway, a golden mermaid in New York, featuring hundreds of sequins, transparencies and crystals

Anne Hathaway

It’s been two decades since Anne Hathaway He achieved international fame outside the Disney studios. Andy Sachs role the devil Wears PradaBut aside from her Oscar-winning musical performances, the rest of her career has had little to do with the fashion industry the Miserables He has acted in countless romantic films. We conclude that the US company has been slow to join this list Most sought after luxury ambassadors, But I was destined to play this role! such as an image of people’s signatures Valentino or BulgariEvery time he steps in he captivates us photocallSo her time at New York Fashion Week will be no exception.

Anne Hathaway dazzles with sequins, transparency and crystals

Known as Miya Thermopolis, she was appointed by Shiseido as the global ambassador of its high-end line critical perfection Through a presentation in the Big Apple, held within the framework of Fashion Week. Your stylist has all the local brands available, erin walsh Have finally selected a great creation cd green One who immediately attracts attention with his creation gold sequins as accused Balance From the halter neckline of the dress to the long train of her skirt, which sweeps past the floor.

hundreds of golden scales

On the side of the dress, simulating an opening for this purpose narrow the shapepresents a Sheer tulle mesh with embroidered crystals Which gave the final touch to this creation, making it clear that it was not suitable for the most modest of women. We can also see the tear shaped crystals on the neck embroidered on the same tulle fabric as if it were strangler,

‘Less is more’ doesn’t suit her, so she added silver metallic high-heeled sandals to her look, as well as some stunning pieces from Bulgari, the house for which she serves as an ambassador Which are made here. pink gold with pave diamonds, Specifically, she is wearing dangling earrings from the collection diva’s dream,

