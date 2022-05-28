Anne Hathaway almost did not participate in The Devil Wears Fashion

Anne Hathaway had her first success outside of Disney with The Devil Wears Fashion. | 20th Century Fox

The actress Anne Hathaway She conquered all the spectators as her participation as the peculiar student Mia Thermopolis in the popular 2001 film, ”The Princess Diaries”. However, Hathaway’s first successful film outside of Walt Disney was the opposite of meryl streep in ”The Devil Wears Prada”, where he also played an iconic role.

However, although today it is impossible to imagine the film without the participation of the actress, it was not easy for Hathaway to get a place in this acclaimed cast, which also featured performances by Emily Blunt and featured a supporting performance by Stanley TucciIn fact, it is said that he was not even among the top five choices for the role.

The film, released in 2006, is based on the novel written by Laura Weissberger titled ”The Devil Wears Prada”, where a recent college graduate named Andrea Sach has to adjust to the urban life of New York City. While Andy struggles to find journalistic work, he finally finds it at Runway magazine as the formidable personal assistant to fashion industry icon Miranda Priestly.

Things get complicated when Miranda demands excessive work from Andy, who knows nothing about fashion, which leads her to take her to breaking points that will generate all kinds of encounters between the two. But that classic movie story might have looked a lot different if Hathaway hadn’t moved from the bottom of the would-be actors.

Production company 20th Century Fox originally wanted a bigger star than Hathaway for the role of Andy, with their first choice being Rachel McAdams, but the actress turned down the role because she wanted to leave conventional movies behind. Natalie Portman Y Scarlett Johansson they were also pitched for the part before Hathaway entered the picture.

The actress herself has stated in interviews that she was the ninth actress on the list of ”The Devil Wears Fashion”, and could be changed for another actress at any time. Fortunately, Hathaway took on the role and helped make the film a success, marking an important turning point in her career, as in the years since, she has become even more popular due to her roles in films such as ”Les Misérables”. , which gave him an Oscar, and ”The Dark Knight Rises”.