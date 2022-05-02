Anne Hathaway also succumbs to Veja slippers

Anne Hathaway has established herself as a fashion reference, whether with its impeccable looks on the red carpet or with its street style garments. At the series premiere WeCrashed in Austin, the American star literally wowed the crowd by embracing the metallic trend in a silver mesh gown by Versace. In this new series, available on AppleTV +, he shares the spotlight with another fashionistJared Leto.

ANNE HATHAWAY and her multicolored sneakers

the protagonist of The devil wears Prada shared a photo on his social networks with a look that vacillated between comfort and audacity, wearing sneakersVeja in collaboration with Marni. These Sneakers are part of one of the many collaborations that the French brand of sustainable sneakers is carrying out and that sell out in days.

Marni x Veja printed sneakers.farfetch

With their shoes, Anne Hathaway confirms that the most original and sophisticated interpretations of this shoe still have a bright future ahead of them. On her Instagram, the actress combined a chic dress with a long coat raw color along with fun and colorful sport sneakersfruit of the collaboration of the firms Veja and Marni, to give a real lesson in style.

With this style, Anne Hathaway proves, once again, that dresses are not reserved for special occasions and that what matters is not the clothes you wear, but your attitude. The actress is clear: she wants to carry originality as a flag. She proves once again that she is not only one of the most talented actresses of her generation, but she is also a fashion icon to watch.

