Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintor recall The Devil dresses in fashion’, – People – Culture

More than 15 years after the premiere of ‘The Devil dresses fashionably’an iconic film from the 2000s, Anne Hathaway, the actress remembered for her Andy Sachs character finally met Anna Wintour.

Anna Wintour is editor-in-chief of the US edition of ‘Vogue’ magazine, since 1988), the real-life ‘Miranda Priestly’.

The meeting took place during the ‘New York Fashion Week’ to attend the Michael Kors Spring 2023 fashion show, where both sat together and wasted style and elegance.

Hathaway has become a fashion icon after her starring in the film and on more than one occasion she has winked at Andy’s style. Her famous one stands out for her beauty, simplicity and glamour.

This meeting of the two has been a gift for fans of ‘The Devil dresses in fashion’ and for that moment, the actress decided to recreate the look that the assistant wore in the final scene of the film when she goes to the job interview in ‘The New York Mirror’ and meets Miranda.

Although it was not the same piece, Anne wore a knit dress with a turtle neck and a brown coat that simulates crocodile skin.

The film, inspired by the book with the same name, tells the story of Lauren Weisberger, who told that Anna Wintour was his inspiration to bring Miranda Priestly to life, editor at a major fashion magazine called in the novel ‘Runway’.

Meryl Streep, actress who gave life to this character, recounted some of her inspirations for such an important role:

“The tone of voice is inspired by the actor Clint Eastwood, he never raised his voice; so everyone around him, he has to learn to listen to him. That makes him the most powerful person anywhere he is,” he stated in an interview conducted by ‘Variety’.

The talented actress confessed that the sarcastic sense of humor is an imitation of the character of the German director, Mike Nichols, with whom she has worked on several occasions.

“The cruel and cutting way of giving instructions is perfect if it is combined with a touch of irony,” he said.

