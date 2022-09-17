Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour recreated their characters from The Devil Wears Fashionable New York and wowed fans

The dream of many fans of the film The Devil Wears Prada became a reality thanks to Anne Hathaway. One of her most iconic roles was that of Andy Sachs, a young recent graduate without any style who was hired as a personal assistant to the iconic Miranda Priestly, editor of one of the most prestigious magazines. This character played by Meryl Streep would have been inspired by Anna Wintour, director of fashion since 1988. Now, both Anne as Anna captivated everyone as they were captured together as the award-winning actress gave very strong and undeniable winks at her role in the New York Fashion Week

This film maintains its popularity more than 16 years after its premiere, Anne Hathaway turned it on trend by living the Andy Sachs fantasy and sitting next to Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors Spring 2023 collection show. In fact, her outfit was too similar (albeit more luxurious) to the one she wore at the end of the movie.

Anne Hathaway recreates the iconic Andrea Sachs look and poses alongside Anna Wintour at New York Fashion Week @diet_prada

Anne, 39, wore a knee-length Michael Kors coat with a crocodile texture, while below she wore a black mini dress with a high neck that immediately referred to the mental image that everyone had as a reference. In addition, as a hairstyle she opted for a tousled fringe and her hair up, final touches of the reaction of the look.

Anna and Anne attended the Michael Kors presentation on September 14 and they sat on the front row from the catwalk, even a cup of Starbucks could be seen under the chairs. All the winks were pretty obvious because Anne also wore a natural makeup with lips naked, in the style of Andrea Sachs. Both were with Serena Williams and the mayor of the city of New York, Eric Adams.

The film is a comedy-drama film that came out in 2006 and also stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. It was based on the novel of the same name by journalist Lauren Weisberger, who was inspired by her own life experiences as an aspiring journalist who, although she had no knowledge of fashion, was hired by a prestigious specialized magazine.

Users reacted to the iconic recreation of Anne Hathaway at New York Fashion Week Twitter

Although Anne chose the last look that appears in the film, when Andrea had already reflected on the kind of life she would have if she continued with Miranda, that was not the most iconic, but it marked its transformation and balance. It meant a point between who her character was and who she became after being dazzled by the big luxury brands of the fashion world. However, that would not be the actress’s favorite outfit.

In an interview for Interview She claimed that the one that had first place for her was the Chanel outfit that Andy wore to meet a fictional graphic designer in the film. “I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that Chanel velvet coat that came down to my knees and then the miniskirt, tights and slouchy boots,” she noted.

Users reacted to the iconic recreation of Anne Hathaway at New York Fashion Week Twitter

In social networks, the fans went crazy and were in charge of making comparisons with the new images and those of the film. Some even noted that the Oscar winner made the same gestures with her bangs that appear in The Devil Wears Prada.