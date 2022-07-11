Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt cried while losing weight for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

ads

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reached a new level of stardom in the hit movie. The Devil Wears Prada. But her standout performances alongside Meryl Streep came with some sacrifices.

The two stars lost weight to commit to their characters. The intense hunger, however, would eventually catch up with them.

Anne Hathaway Wasn’t First Choice for ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Hathaway was not the immediate first choice to direct the film from director David Frankel. The Devil Wears Prada. After Streep was cast as editor Miranda Priestly, the studio behind prada He looked for actors with more experience. The notebook Star Rachel McAdams was approached more than once for the role.

“We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her and she was determined not to,” Frankel once told Entertainment Weekly.

Hathaway, however, fought hard for the role. Frankel would eventually set up a meeting between Hathaway and Streep so that Streep could offer her opinion on the actor. It was a combination of meeting Streep and Hathaway’s performance in another film that sold her. prada.

“Meryl was excited to do the movie and said ‘let me meet her.’ Secret in the mountain I was about to leave. Annie had a wonderful little role in that,” Frankel continued. “And Meryl saw that scene in the movie and met with her and called Tom Rothman at Fox and said, ‘Yeah, this girl is great and I think we’ll work well together.'”

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt cried from hunger while losing weight for ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Hathaway and Blunt got engaged to their prada roles by losing the necessary amount of weight for the film. Losing weight was an especially difficult ordeal for Hathaway, who was initially told to gain weight to prada.

“The director and producers asked me to gain 10 pounds,” he once told People.

He achieved this weight gain by dieting on junk food and beer. But later, she would have to lose even more weight because it didn’t fit the outfit she needed to wear for the movie.

“‘This is not going to work. You have to fit into haute couture. Lose 10 pounds,’” she told Hathaway, her costume designer. “It was a nightmare. It took me about a month to win it and two months to lose it!”

Blunt would join Hathaway on her quest to lose weight, leaving both stars sobbing.

“I was skinny for my height. Basically, it was stuck with fruits, vegetables, and fish. I wouldn’t recommend that. Emily Blunt and I would hug and cry because we were so hungry,” she once said. US Weekly (via Contact Music).

Emily Blunt once felt that losing weight could sometimes send young girls the wrong message

In a 2009 interview with Parade, jungle cruise The Blunt star once spoke about the influence of the media on the body image of young girls. She shared that she had spent most of her life in her normal slim size, but made an exception for prada where it got thinner.

“I’m from a family of skinny kids, so I’ve always liked that. I have only lost weight The Devil Wears Prada and that was because my character was supposed to be on the brink of anorexia,” he said.

Still, the star was against the media pressuring young girls to lose an unhealthy amount of weight.

“It’s becoming worrying how many super skinny girls we see walking around, and they’re obviously sick. It’s an accepted thing and it’s more glamorous than it should be,” she said.

