Anne Hathaway and her favorite look from “The devil wears fashion”

In 2006 it was the premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada”starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, with the participation of celebrities such as Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who played key roles and also unforgettable for fashionistas at heart.



Photo: Instagram @annehathaway / Twentieth Century Fox

In it, he plays Andy Sachsa scruffy girl who lands a job as an assistant to the feared editor of fashion magazine Runway, Miranda Priestly (Streep), and radically transforms her image by donning impeccable outfits while dealing with the demands of her complicated boss.

After 16 years of the premiere, this film that touches the world of fashion keep giving what to talk about. Recently, Hathawaywho has positioned himself as a style icon after his participation in the film, confessed to an important magazine what is the look What did you like most about your character Andy? Later, she posted a photo of the outfit on her Instagram account where she remembered the anniversary of the movie.

Anne Hathaway’s favorite look in “The Devil Wears Fashion”

Anne published a carousel with photographs that began with the image of the look which he chose as his favorite saying, “My favorite outfit, as I revealed to Michael Kors in Interview Magazine!”

The American actress was recently interviewed in the publication where different famous friends asked her a question (Anne Hathaway Answers 20

Questions From Her Friends and Fans). The designer Michael Kors was one of them and raised his doubt about what had been the look of Andy Sachs who looked more like her than the character.



Instagram @interviewmag

Acknowledging that her style is influenced by working with Patricia Field, the film’s costume designer, Hathaway confessed that his look favorite is the one he wore to the party of James Holt (Daniel Sunjata), a fictional designer. “…I loved the one I wore to the James Holt party, that knee-length Chanel velvet coat, then the miniskirt and tights, and the baggy boots…”



Photo: Instagram @annehathaway / Twentieth Century Fox

It is a total black look that could be worn perfectly today and be “in style”, with long golden necklaces also from the French firm. In the Instagram post, the actress did not miss an opportunity to praise the talent of Field, who earned an Oscar nomination for her work on the film and who is also known for being in charge of the locker room of hits like “Sex and the City” and, more recently, “Emily in Paris”.

on the carousel, Hathaway couldn’t help but include the outfits for which his character is perhaps best remembered, also with pieces from the house French, where the leather boots above the knees stand out, which have become emblematic pieces in the universe of fashion. She left it for last:

