Anne Hathaway and her favorite look from The Devil Wears Prada

Time flies and we have been amazed to discover that ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ he just turned sixteen. On June 30, 2006, Lauren Waisberger’s novel came to life on the screen and that’s when many girls began to dream of working in a fashion magazine (hopefully with a boss a little less tyrannical than Miranda Priestly). It will always be for us one of the best films in history and Andy, the main character, pure inspiration.

For Anne Hathaway, the actress who played her, was a fundamental role in her career and, for that reason, she remembers it with so much affection. So she has let us know through a publication on her Instagram in which, in addition, she has confirmed her Favorite ‘look’ from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. We agree with her.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This ‘outfit’ was made up of a long velvet coat from Chanel, a mini and dropped boots. She did not lack a lot of necklaces from the same French firm to break with black. In the ‘post’, the actress highlighted the talent of the stylist Patricia Field, architect of the wardrobe of ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Emily in Paris’. In addition to writing a congratulatory message, Anne wanted to talk about the freedom of reproduction of the female characters in that film and, obviously, of the women who gave them life, something that has now collapsed with the prohibition of abortion in the US .USA

The interpreter and her character are fighters and we love that. Now that it’s so fashionable to bring back old stories, we’d like to see what Andy’s life is like now. Let’s see if Netflix listens to us. At the moment, do you have a marathon with the best romantic movies?

marieta taibo

Current affairs editor, she has been writing about movies and series for more than a decade.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io