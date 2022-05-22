Anne Hathaway and her films that you must see again

The One Day actress always steals our heart, since the different films in which he has participated are part of the classic films, those that nobody forgets and that you can see many times without getting angry. This time we will talk about these, which you should see again.

surprise princess

Impossible for someone not to remember Princesa by surprise, this was the first feature film of Anne Hathaway. A movie made by Disney, where Mia finds out that she is the heiress of the fictional country of Genovia, where Julie Andrews or her grandmother, teaches her all the manners that royalty should know.

Brokeback Mountain

It was directed by ang lee in the year of 2005, and became the most acclaimed movie during the year it was released. This film tells the love story of two cowboys. A film that garnered eight Oscar nominations, you can still find it on Netflix, so check it out.

The Devil Wears Prada

Without a doubt, this is one of the most significant in Anne Hathaway’s career, since she talks about a fashion assistant who starts working for Miranda Priestlyan editor of a prestigious magazine from New York, surely you have already seen it many times, but even so I remind you that you can find it on Netflix.

Love and Other Drugs

The protagonists of this fun and crazy love story are Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaall. Story in which the actress gives life to Maggie, a nurse who refuses to commit and he is an apprentice who wants to take over the world, both experience things together, and then end up falling in love.

The Miserables

Thanks to Fantine’s performance in The Miserables, Anne Hathaway got her only Oscar. The premiere of this fabulous film was in 2012. It is a story based on the musical of Victor Hugo’s novel, it can be seen on Movistar plus+.

interstellar

In 2014 Anne Hathaway was the protagonist of Interstellar, one of the most popular films of Christopher Nolanand in which she plays Brand, is about a group of comonauts who must ensure the survival of the human race on Earth.

colossal

Colossal is released in 2016 with Anne Hathaway as the protagonist and executive producer, a film in which she plays Gloria, a woman with alcoholism who decides to move to New York. Here she experiences stressful situations, as his mind is connected to that of a monster that is destroying Seoul.

These are your films most outstanding, but without a doubt there are many more than you are thinking of at this moment. So if you don’t have to do this weekend, you can give yourself three hours to rest and enjoy the talent of Anne Hathaway, she surprises us more and more.