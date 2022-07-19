Anne Hathaway and her fitness routine to achieve an incredible figure at 39

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most famous actresses in all of Hollywood not only for her incredible screen roles, in movies like The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, One Day and The Intern, but also for her trend-setting looks and of course, her figure. so incredible that he looks in them (and that he continues to maintain as when he began his career).

For example, last week she wore a fabulous pink dress to the Valentino Haute Couture show with which she made it clear to us that the Barbiecore trend is back, but also made us want to know what her secrets are to arriving with that silhouette. fitnessat 39. That’s why we dove into the internet to find out all about the anne hathaway workout routine and we find two key practices that the actress does:

To prepare for her role as Catwoman, which is when she started training daily and is what made it a routine, Anne Hathaway he began the practice of bikram yoga and 3-2-1 exercises, as we can see in Fitness Clone. Here we explain what each of them is about.

Did you know that Anne Hathaway follows a specific diet which she complements with these exercises? Getty Images

What is bikram yoga?

Bikram yoga is a variant of traditional yoga that was created by Bikram Choudhury. The difference that this type of yoga has is that it is ordered in a sequence of series of postures and breathing exercises. They are a series of 26 postures out of the 84 classic ones and each session lasts 90 minutes, which makes it ideal to be practiced at any age or level of practice.

In the session, the postures and two breathing exercises are started, in an environment at 40 degrees. Because of the temperature, too. it is known as hot yogaand the reason why it is so hot is because the heat helps to burn more fat from our body effectively.

Benefits of bikram yoga

The benefits of this type of yoga are very similar to those of other classes, although this one has even more: