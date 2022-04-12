Entertainment

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman want to have a third child, but it is ‘more complicated’ due to their infertility process

Anne Hathaway’s take on parenting is different from that of most Hollywood stars. The The Miserables The star doesn’t put her two young children in the spotlight, nor does she make any major announcements about their births. On the other hand, avoid the intense intimacy chosen by many famous parents, like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

Hathaway’s brood arrived with little fanfare; paparazzi photographers just noticed a baby bump. But recently, she broke from her usual pattern. The Oscar winner divulged that she hopes to have a third child if pregnancy problems don’t make it too difficult. Here’s what we know about Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, and her infertility journey.

