Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman want to have a third child, but it is ‘more complicated’ due to their infertility process

Anne Hathaway’s take on parenting is different from that of most Hollywood stars. The The Miserables The star doesn’t put her two young children in the spotlight, nor does she make any major announcements about their births. On the other hand, avoid the intense intimacy chosen by many famous parents, like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

Hathaway’s brood arrived with little fanfare; paparazzi photographers just noticed a baby bump. But recently, she broke from her usual pattern. The Oscar winner divulged that she hopes to have a third child if pregnancy problems don’t make it too difficult. Here’s what we know about Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, and her infertility journey.

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman already have two children

Hathaway is married to producer, actor, and jewelry designer Adam Schulman. The two first met at a film festival in 2008, according to The Sun. “I’m going to marry that man” The princess diaries star said of her instant connection with Schulman. “From the moment I met him I knew he was the love of my life.”

They married in 2012 with a relatively small attendance of 150 guests. The couple regularly appear in public together, but they keep the details of their private lives, well, mostly private. While Hathaway is happy to answer questions about parenting, the couple’s two children are rarely photographed.

Jonathan is five years old and Jack is two. Beyond that, not much is known about the children, apart from small casual comments from their parents.

Anne Hathaway would like to have a third child if she can

Hathaway and Shulman are often asked about their children. One area where they are forthcoming has to do with their experience with infertility. Apparently it was a difficult process to conceive their two children. The 39-year-old, in particular, took to her Instagram account to speak openly about the issue and help families with similar struggles feel less alone.

During his press tour promoting we crashed, she has been more open than before on the subject. “There is this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having children, in a light, as if everything is positive,” she told the Wall Street Journal. But I know from my own experience… it is much more complicated than that.”

The show has Hathaway juggling a starring role and an executive producer, a new phase in her entertainment career. Balancing this with her home life is part of her explanation for being more direct than usual about Jonathan and Jack. The Devil Wears Prada star says she has learned to avoid feeling isolated as a mother by choosing to “share the pain” of parenthood.

Hathaway will not force her children to act

Hathaway also gave an insightful response on how she would handle her children working as actors. She has no interest in pressuring them to work like children to begin with. “You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a boy once,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young.”

So how long will you wait before encouraging any potential interest in the craft? He’s thinking that when they reach college age, that would be the best time for them to really decide. Until then, she would rather see her children develop their own interests as well as emulate their parents’ chosen professions.

That coincides with most of his stated views on parenting. She gives enough thought to her children to be independent and even makes subtle gestures to encourage them. She has been known to kneel down to meet them at eye level so they feel “empowered” even if they are being lectured.

