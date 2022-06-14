Anne Hathaway and her lessons to wear midi dresses with pumps

It’s not the first time Anne Hathaway Y jackie kennedy They are unified in the same setting, and it is that both share something in common: innate elegance. Let’s remember a little… When the former first lady of the United States arrived at the White House, she became a style muse, and to this day she continues to be a source of inspiration. She made the total look fashionable, the kitten heelsthe pillbox hatssummer clothes, and midi-dresses.

Reasons enough for the American production company, Anne Hathawayknew that the midi-dresses of essence Jackie are and will be, the most sophisticated garment of any season. And just as summer is approaching, he is dedicated to revising the lessons dictated long ago by the muse of style, in order to transform them into the present, especially in the filming of his new movie. Mother’s Instinct, where she has given away memorable moments, like the one in a pencil skirt with a matching t-shirt. However, it was his last appearance that captured gasps, it is a classic design Y pump shoes.

How to combine a midi dress with pumps according to Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway defends the stylistic power of a midi dress with pumps. Getty Images

The trends that are captivating 2022 are truly varied, but they all have something in common, recovering that demure aesthetic that was left behind during the time of confinement. Coincidentally, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada wore one of the dresses most distinguished of this and any season. It is a midi blouse-style finish that he stylized with a matching belt, just as they wore it the best dressed in the 60s.

One of the reasons your dress screamed fashion It was because of its royal blue hue. This pigment has positioned itself as an infallible in the formal wardrobe, since it has the ability to look like black or white. Now, footwear comes into play, since only this has the ability to maximize the main garment. Therefore, the awarded an Oscar chose the pump shoes as a complement, thus unleashing that sophisticated girl look and a flattering visual effect.

Anne Hathaway she is always at the forefront, and her updo and volume hairstyles vintage They give a lot to talk about. To continue that polished line, she paired square frame sunglasses and a pearl necklace. Miranda Priestly would be extremely proud.