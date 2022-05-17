Anne Hathaway and her photo in a minidress and those high stiletto boots

With the help of your stylist, ErinWalsh, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Fashion combined a Colorful Versace Outfit inspired by the 80s, with some waders by Jennifer Chamandi in black with spike heel. To add a touch of sophistication, she paired it with semi-sheer tights in the same hue as the boots and outfit finishes.

During the last weeks, some celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, have already confirmed that the waders they are a viable option for spring season. In fact, this footwear has gained all the attention of the catwalks that celebrated the fashion of this and the following seasons.

And while sandals tend to gain ground when the summer is in full swing, it will be necessary to review the models that have not stopped, nor will stop, being a trend. Such is the case of the boots of la la protagonist of The Devil Wears Fashionwho wears a stiletto heel boots and pointed toe, matching the sweater knit minidress that will not go out of style.

Last but not least, have you seen the beauty look With which Anne Hathaway Has it appeared in the last few days? Her bangs remind us of those days when Andy Sachs It was the ultimate inspiration. By the way, more than 15 years later it still is.