Anne Hathaway and her skincare routine

It seems that the Princess of Genovia has been immortalized in the fabulous and overwhelming American actress who always surprises us with her performances. She currently plays Rebekah Neumann in the miniseries WeCrashed.

As if the years did not pass her by, Anne always wears a divine skin that makes her look more beautiful than ever. But… What is her secret?

Sunscreen

The actress confessed that the product that cannot be missing from her daily beauty routine is sunscreen. Her mother is the one who has taught her to apply Factor 30 sunscreen every day, since she suffers from some problems in the skin just like her grandmother, who has skin cancer.

take a lot

The best for any organism, but also for the skin. Water hydrates, purifies and regulates. Anne Hathaway knows this and that’s why she drinks enough every day. Within her routine it is a basic to maintain her porcelain skin.

facial treatments

Anne Hathaway revealed a great beauty must-have: The Pure Real Eye Cream for Face, by AHC. It is an anti-aging product based on hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, rice extract, among other active ingredients. It helps to moisturize and soften the delicate skin around the eyes giving it a luminous appearance. And it is that, very recently, the actress herself revealed that one of her main facial concerns was ‘dryness, redness and chicken feet.

Coconut oil: for all your preparations

Both coconut oil and other natural ingredients are part of her routine. In the same interview where he revealed several of his secrets, he commented that he always carries coconut oil with him in his cosmetic bag. Whenever he can, he makes his own products and then stores them in glass or biodegradable materials.