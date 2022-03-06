Anne Hathaway and her ‘Surprise Princess’ look at the Armani show

What the 2000 are back It is something that is quite clear if we analyze the fashion and beauty trends that surround us. Nostalgia for the pop culture of the turn of the millennium has made let’s rescue part of the aesthetics that we had then to reinvent it with a more current concept. From Y2K hairstyles inspired by stars of the moment like Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera, to garments that unexpectedly return to our wardrobes: low-waisted pants, platform shoes… Even the celebrities have wanted to take that time as a reference to make their looks: if a few days ago it was Ariana Grande who paid tribute to the film by Bad Girls, in a pink ensemble that Regina George could perfectly have worn; This time it has been Anne Hathaway who has winked at one of the most successful fictions of our adolescence. The actress has been seen in Milan with a styling of Mia Thermopolis, heiress of Genoviathe character that catapulted her to fame at just 18 years old.









Together with her husband, Adam Shulman, the interpreter attended the Georgio Armani fashion show during Italian Fashion Week and he did it with a sober and elegant look signed by the designer himself. Sailor pants with pockets in black that he combined with a knitted sweater and a blazer matching button up. The touch of color was given by her accessories: a mini silver handbag, like her platform sandals, and adorned earrings. A simple but safe bet, with which Anne Hathaway has reminded us of the looks with which she delighted us in surprise princessfollowing her grandmother’s instruction on her way to making her royalty.









But it has been your volume hairstyle what has attracted special attention: the actress has shown that she is not afraid of changes in look, transforming her dark hair into blonde when the script has required it, or trying a rejuvenating fringe with which she achieved two million ‘I like’ in their networks. But this time, Anne Hathaway has opted for a bouffant typical of the 60’s, the same style of hair, teased and with a headband, that icons such as Jackie Kennedy or Sophia Loren made fashionable at the time. And it is that in this matter of transporting us in time, the interpreter is an expert: she already did it last year, with a viral set inspired, precisely, in another of her most important roles: that of Andrea Sachs in the Devil wears Pradawith a look that could well have been part of the film’s wardrobe.