Anne Hathaway and her wisest phrases to cultivate self-love. | Special: Instagram.

Anne Hathaway and her wisest phrases to cultivate confidence and self-love. At 39 years old and with a career spanning more than 20 years, the winner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award knows perfectly well what it means to be in the eyes of the world, receive criticism and be compared to other women.

Like any human being, the protagonist of “Les Miserables” had breaking moments due to that pressureleaving aside the most important thing: acceptance and self-esteem to meet the unattainable standards of the industry, since it can be anything but perfect.

It may interest you: Signs that you are afraid of abandonment and how to overcome it

In fact, in 2019 confessed that for a long time he did everything wrong because she remembered the old Anne Hathaway as a woman full of fear. “I remember 10 years ago being so scared, coming into awards season and doing what I was supposed to do, hardly eating for the entire Christmas. She believed that movie stars had to have a certain body. I just smoked and smoked, getting rid of my nerves and without trying a bite.

However, with the passage of time understood that life is not about seeking perfection, but about living fully and happily. And to achieve this, she had to leave those ideas behind and work on her, from within her to heal and be the best version of herself; Perhaps that is her secret to being a true goddess who inspires thousands of people.

Since we want that inspiration to reach you, today we share with you the best (and wisest) phrases of the iconic actress.

“Frankly, I didn’t become an actor to become a movie star. I have never dreamed of being the most famous person on the planet. I just want to do a really good job.”

“I think I’ve always been a big believer in equality. No one has been able to tell me that I couldn’t do something because I was a girl.”

If you’re not someone who has a natural, effortless love for yourself, it’s hard to let go of your desire to please other people, and that’s really not an ingredient for a happy life.

“What I’ve observed and what I’ve imagined, and definitely what I hope, happens as you get older is that there’s a softening, an acceptance that comes with time. I guess I’ll find out.”

“I’m a pretty boring person. I have a dog that I love, friends that I love, and a family that I love. I’m just trying to spend as much time with them as I can.”

You can read: “The strange case of Benjamin Button” and the phrases with great meanings to reflect on life

“I look great after an entire hair and makeup team has spent hours perfecting me, but when do I feel the best? When I haven’t looked in the mirror for days and I’m doing things that make me happy.”

“When I started out, I got my big break with The Princess Diaries. During press rounds, I was asked, ‘Did you always want to be a princess growing up?’ And the truth was that no, I wanted to be Catwoman. And I think a lot of women feel that way. And the fact that I’m actually her is a dream come true, it’s a moment that pinches me. And the fact that she’s Catwoman from Chris Nolan’s ‘Gotham’ to Christian Bale’s ‘Batman’ is unbelievably cool.”

“I gave up my fight with perfection a long time ago. That’s a concept that doesn’t seem very interesting anymore. Everyone wants to look good in photos. I think that’s where some of the pressure comes from. Be happy, be yourself.”

“I’m not one of those stars that goes off and literally dresses up to be photographed. I’m kind of a ‘what you see is what you get’ kind of guy. I go for comfort above everything else.”

“When people refer to me as a ‘normal’ girl, it’s the code word for ‘fat’ in Hollywood, but my body has chosen its shape; I’d rather be strong than skinny.”

“A lot of people told me ‘you’re not this and you can’t play that,’ and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told I’m not sexy. Not openly using my sexiness doesn’t mean I can’t become that girl for a role. That’s what I do, I turn into things, I use their imagination.”

“Hollywood actresses say they can’t get past size 6. I think everyone is operating in this huge bubble of fear. I don’t think the world will come crashing down on you if you’re a size 8.”

“There is nothing wrong with the fashion industry. What’s wrong is trading yourself for something you don’t really care about just to get somewhere faster.”

“I have always believed in people’s capacity for kindness. I still think people are good. What I don’t trust so much anymore is his relationship with his own goodness.”

“Loneliness is my least favorite thing in life. What worries me the most is being alone and without anyone to take care of or someone to take care of me.”

We recommend: “Forrest Gump” and its most motivational phrases; never stop, you can

“Kindness is very important to me, to find my own prince, as well as patience and a sense of humor. Without those qualities, he is no Prince Charming!”

“I think relationships are work, but love is a gift.”

“Whatever you’re made of, be the best of it.”

“If young children choose to have me as a role model, what I have exposed is that it is not a perfect life and it is okay to make mistakes.”

“I live my life with love. I live my life with compassion. I live my life hoping for the best for everyone, no matter how they feel about me. And when you live that way, it’s amazing how beautiful each day can be.”