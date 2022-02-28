Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are set to bring the drama to Apple TV

Do you like business competitiveness and unhealthy romances? Well, Apple TV + brings you the serial drama “We Crashed” for this 2022, whose protagonists are, nothing more and nothing less, than Anne Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

Likewise, it is important to note that the series began filming during 2021, but due to the ravages and limitations imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, it had to be cancelled. However, everything took an unexpected turn with the release of the official trailer for the film, which is inspired by real events.

During the trailer you can see the story of Adam and Rebekah Neumann (Leto and Hathaway), the co-founders of one of the most famous and successful companies in the world: WeWork. However, not everything is rosy for the couple, as they had to go through challenges that caused the relationship to break, with Adam’s vanity and self-centeredness being one of the breaking points.

“WeWork is not just a company, it is a movement. We have to dream », alleges the character of Jared Leto, who claims that he « looks a little » like God.

More details

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” will arrive on the Apple TV + catalog on March 18, and there will be new episodes weekly until April 22.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that the series was based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork”, by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, who are also the showrunners of the series. In this production, they detailed how this company went from being a single coworking space to a global brand, with a value of 47 billion dollars, in less than a decade.

While the breakup of the company takes place, a love story between Rebekah and Adam will be seen, who support each other in the best and worst moments of the company, where they will be tempted by ambition and business.

In addition to Anne Hathaway and Jared Letto, the cast also includes Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle are also part of the cast. “Here we go…”, expressed the protagonist of the “Princess Diaries” from her account on her Instagram, while Jared Leto added: “The first look at me and Anne Hathaway in ‘WeCrashed’, inspired by true events ».