Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto: fake blood, blonde wigs and kisses on the set of the series WeCrashed (PHOTO)

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto spotted on the streets of New York where the Apple TV + WeCrashed series is filmed amid kisses, fake blood, traffic accidents and unlikely blonde wigs.

Anne Hathaway appeared on the streets of New York in a faux fur coat and blonde wig, sprinkled with fake blood, while she is intent on shooting a scene from an engrave for the Apple TV + series WeCrashed, where it reads alongside Jared Leto. The photos show the actress who ends up on the hood of a car and smashes the windshield.

In other photos from the WeCrashed set that appeared on Twitter a few days ago we see Anne Hathaway with her natural hair color together with colleague Jared Leto. The two first hold hands and then kiss passionately.

WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, already behind the camera of Crazy, Stupid, Love.

At the center of the plot will be the rise and subsequent decline of WeWork, one of the most famous emerging startups in the world, coming to be considered by the magazine Fortune, in its early stages of expansion, as one of the companies to watch for worth $ 10 billion, and the narcissistic people who made it all possible. The company, within a few years, faced huge economic losses and underwent a radical restructuring. The project is in fact inspired by the contents proposed by We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

Eisenberg will be involved in the project as co-writer and executive producer, as well as being showrunner in collaboration with Crevello.