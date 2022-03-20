Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto premiere new series ‘We Crashed’

Digital Millennium

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto premiere the series we crashedoriginal Apple TV production, which talks about the history of the real estate company We Workfrom his first ascents to his fall, but above all, the new projector addresses the love story between Adam and Rebecca Neumannthe owners of the company.

On we crashed, Anne Hathaway lands her first leading role in a TV series. In addition, the Oscar winner delves into a story with the theme true crime, which has become very popular in the world of entertainment; however, in this new project there are no frauds or legal problems as there are in other series with the same plot.

the plot of we crashed sand based on the podcast We Crashed: The rise and fall of We Work from Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg, where the history of the company is narrated: its rise, as well as the fall of the small company. Likewise, the series intends to put as its main theme the sentimental relationship between the founders of We Work: Rebekah and Adam Neumann.

we crashed arrives today at the Apple TV catalog with the premiere of three chapters of the seriesLikewise, yesterday the leading actors were on the red carpet held in Los Angeles, California, as part of the presentation of the new project.

In said event, Hathaway wore a sky blue slit maxi dress by designer David Koma combined with black shoes from Aquazzura. For his part, the actor Jared Leto wore a Gucci tuxedo suithis costume had rhinestones, flared pants and lapels, which made reference to the clothing used in the 70s.

What is WeWork?

The company of American origin offers Shared work spaces with relaxed environments and new dynamics for workers, es especial focuses on providing its services to the technology sectors and emerging companies.

