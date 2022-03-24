Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in the new series “We Crashed”: what is it about?

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in the new series “We Crashed”which follows the link between the couple Adam Neumann and Rebeka Victoria Paltrow (who as a color fact is the cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow), owners of the American real estate company, founded in 2010.

The Oscar winner for her performance in “Les Miserables” (2012) and the also Academy Award winner (for “Dallas Buyers Club”, 2013) and always innovative artist in the characterization of her characters (as we can see from the Joker from “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League” by Zack Snyder) lead this original production and with its first three episodes available on the Apple TV platform (the rest premieres Friday through Friday), it develops the history of the real estate company We Work.

“It’s not just a company, it’s a movement”anticipates the trailer, which shows that we are facing what American fiction calls true crimethat is, a series of real crimes.

Written by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello develops the history of the real estate company We Work, from its moments of splendor to its darkness. Among these topics, one of those they will delve into is Adam’s narcissism, something that the trailer advances when we hear that Miguel McKelvey, (character who plays Kyle Marvin) tells him: “You know you’re not God, don’t you?” To which he replies: “You have to admit I look a bit like him”.

Directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarrais made up of eight episodes where we will see a leading cast that complete America Ferrera as Elijah Kennedy; starring Robert Emmet Lunney as Richard and OT Fagbenle as Cameron Lautner.