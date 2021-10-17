News

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star of the WeCrashed series

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto will star in the WeCrashed series, a project destined for Apple TV +.

The project is in fact inspired by the contents proposed by We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.
The project is in fact inspired by the contents proposed by We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

The director will be John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, already behind the camera of Crazy, Stupid, Love.

At the center of the plot will be the rise and subsequent decline of WeWork, one of the most famous emerging startups in the world, coming to be considered by the magazine Fortune, in its early stages of expansion, as one of the companies to watch for worth $ 10 billion, and the narcissistic people who made it all possible. The company, within a few years, faced huge economic losses and underwent a radical restructuring.

Eisenberg will be involved in the project as co-writer and executive producer, as well as being showrunner in collaboration with Crevello.

Anne Hathaway recently starred in The Witches and Locked Down, while Jared Leto will return to the big screen with Morbius and Until the Last Clue.


