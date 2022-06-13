Entertainment

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto together: Watch the amazing trailer for Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed”

AppleTV+ released this Thursday the first trailer for “WeCrashed”, the incredible limited series starring Jared Leto Y Anne Hathaway.

According to Apple TV+, “WeCrashed” is based on Wondery’s hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” this original series will premiere on the platform with 3 first episodes starting on March 18; subsequently, it will premiere a new chapter every Friday until April 22.

Apple TV+: What is “WeCrashed” about?

The official WeCrashed poster. COURTESY / APPLE TV+

“WeCrashed” is inspired by true events – and a love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade.

Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle are part of the cast alongside Leto and Hathaway.

The brainchild of Eisenberg (Spirit Award nominee “Little America,” “Good Boys”) and Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners, “WeCrashed” is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us,” “Crazy Stupid Love”).

Requa and Ficarra are executive producers alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook are executive producers through their production company Paradox and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart are executive producers of Wondery.

