Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain transform into women of the 60’s for ‘Mothers Instinct’

United States.- Anne Hathaway Y Jessica Chastain were seen in disguise on the set of their next movie Mother’s Instinct, which is located in New Jersey. Yesterday, the 39-year-old and 45-year-old celebs became BFFs in the upcoming thriller, which is set in the 1960s. Anne wore a dark brunette wig styled very Jackie Kennedy-esque, while Jessica wore her super blonde hair

Hathaway had on a light blue dress with a cinched waist, it was also trimmed with delicate lace and tied at the side with a pale purple satin ribbon. The short-sleeved, V-neck dress also had side slits and was apparently layered over matching pants.

As for Jessica, she had on a halter neck dress with multi colored stripes all over it. She combined it with white shoes and red lips. Anne also wore white quilted leather sneakers and large dark sunglasses. As for her lips, she had a deep crimson lipstick and a pearl necklace.

It should be noted that apart from being one of the protagonists, Hathaway also produces the film, which is directed by director Olivier Masset-Depasse. The thriller shows Anne and Jessica together, who by the way, is also a producer and protagonist, she plays Alice, Celine’s neighbor and best friend.

Mother’s Instinct it’s a new version of the movie Duelles Masset-Depasse’s 2018 film, which starred Anne Coesens and Veerle Baetens. “The perfect harmony of life is suddenly broken after a tragic accident,” notes the plot. “Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to undo their sisterly bond, and a psychological battle of wills begins as maternal instincts reveal their darkest side.”

So much Mother’s Instinct What Duelles they are based on Barbara Abel’s 2012 novel Derrièrre la Haine. “Actors of the caliber of Jessica and Anne are needed to communicate the complexity of these two roles,” Cannes SACD Award winner Olivier said in a statement.

