Anne Hathaway and Lily Collins chose the same bold color for different looks

Anne Hathaway is one of the young actresses with the most experience in Hollywood, while Lily Collins promises as one of the new actresses who will define the panorama in the world of cinema. The two have a certain resemblance and even some confuse them. This time, both were defined by the same color in different events and we show you the outfits.

The color in which the actresses agreed was a pastel blue, a shade that several influencers such as Kim Kardashian have been using and that was now the one they opted for Anne Hathaway Y Lily Collins. Look at these outfits and choose your favourite!

