Anne Hathaway and Lily Collins chose the same bold color for different looks

Anne Hathaway is one of the young actresses with the most experience in Hollywood, while Lily Collins promises as one of the new actresses who will define the panorama in the world of cinema. The two have a certain resemblance and even some confuse them. This time, both were defined by the same color in different events and we show you the outfits.

The color in which the actresses agreed was a pastel blue, a shade that several influencers such as Kim Kardashian have been using and that was now the one they opted for Anne Hathaway Y Lily Collins. Look at these outfits and choose your favourite!

Anne Hathaway opts for light blue with black to add elegance. Photo: Vogue.

We start with Anne Hathaway who, for the premiere of her new series with Jared Leto, chose a David Koma midi dress. The design in light blue color with black bralette highlighted his figure perfectly and stylized it thanks to the light tone.

The midi dress was designed with different openings on the neck, abdomen and legs that gave it that sensual halo, but without ceasing to be elegant and classic thanks to the contrast with the black color of her bra and stilettos. The actress opted for a makeup in pink tones and her loose hair, giving special attention to the design in light blue.

Lily Collins chooses a beautiful set in light blue with a hint of nude. Photo: Instagram.

Lily Collins, for one of the press conferences of the “Emily in Paris” series, she opted for a light blue ensemble by Prabal Gurung. In this case, the young Ella had the same proposal as Anne Hathaway by choosing a sensual, yet extra elegant and classic design.

The suit consisted of a high-waisted pencil skirt along with a blazer with wide lapels, center buttons and a peplum cut. Lily Collins She added a nude corset that matched her ankle strap stilettos with a fine heel. While her clear stilettos stylized her, the peplum of her blazer allowed to give more curves to her body that has a rectangular silhouette.

Anne Hathaway Y Lily Collins they chose the same color and we debated each other outfits. Who did you like the most?