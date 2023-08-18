Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei star in She Came to Me trailer

director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller Enter the world of opera with your latest dramatic comedy, she came to me, In this movie, Peter Dinklage plays the opera composer steven laudemmarried to Patricia (Anne Hathaway) is one of the many constant aspects of his life.

Seeking creative inspiration, Steven finds a spark with a tugboat captain (Marisa Tomei), which gives rise to a love triangle. Meanwhile, Hathaway’s character is an obsessive-compulsive therapist who aspires to become a nun.

Miller was supported by the composer Daniel Felsenfeld and director general of the Metropolitan Opera, peter gelbTo provide an authentic insight into the world of composers and opera.

Movie she came to me premiered in berlin film festival and screened in Hudson Film FestivalNo. The film includes a new original song Bruce Springsteen Topic romance addiction, Miller revealed that life imitates art, as Springsteen said he was inspired to write She Came to Me for the first time in over a year.

The film delves into a mix of complex relationships and the creative process, set against a backdrop of the world of opera and New York City. she came to me It will hit the screens on September 29, focusing on relationships and the wonder found in everyday life. @mundiario

Read more